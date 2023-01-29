Rural Fairbanks North Star Borough communities, including Salcha, Fox, Ester, Two Rivers and dozen others, will have a voice in long-range transportation goals following an cooperative agreement between the Alaska Department of Transportation and Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning.

The agreement cements FAST Planning as the Fairbanks Regional Planning Organization (or RPO). An RPO serves areas with fewer than 50,000 people, unlike FAST Planning’s metropolitan planning organization role.

