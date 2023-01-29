Rural Fairbanks North Star Borough communities, including Salcha, Fox, Ester, Two Rivers and dozen others, will have a voice in long-range transportation goals following an cooperative agreement between the Alaska Department of Transportation and Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning.
The agreement cements FAST Planning as the Fairbanks Regional Planning Organization (or RPO). An RPO serves areas with fewer than 50,000 people, unlike FAST Planning’s metropolitan planning organization role.
“The great thing about the RPO is that it’s about partnership and cooperation,” said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward. “FAST Planning is a great organization to take on this role for the borough because they have a long track record and history of doing that in the urbanized area.”
FAST Planning serves as the Metropolitan Planning Organization and is responsible for multiple services. It budgets a four-year transportation improvement plan for Fairbanks and North Pole, an air quality report and short- and long-range plants.
The new RPO will afford communities outside the Fairbanks and North Pole urban areas planning tools.
“This is really about community-driven planning,” said Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities Commissioner Ryan Anderson. ”Alaska is so big and vast, as are its people and geography, so having this focus will help communities to participate in planning for transportation systems.”
Anderson added “it’s where we want to go as a state.”
FAST Planning Executive Director Jackson Fox first proposed the concept to the agency’s policy board last year with Ward’s support. Ward’s office provided FAST Planning with a grant to conduct a feasibility study prior to a formal approval by both the borough and the policy board.
Fox proposed the concept because the borough’s rural communities lack organized tools or advocates to assemble mid-to-long range plans, unlike North Pole and Fairbanks.
“We look at our transportation network and identify our needs for the area now and into the future,” Fox said. “We are excited to expand those services to the rural communities who don’t have a voice at the table.”
The communities to be served include Chena Ridge, Ester, Goldstream, Farmers Loop, Fox, Haystack, Chatanika, Steele Creek, Two Rivers, Pleasant Valley, Chena River State Recreation Area/Chena Hot Springs, Badger, Moose Creek, Eielson Air Force Base, Salcha and Harding and Birch Lakes.
DOT in return will provide technical assistance, and $30,000 in annual funding with additional compensation to follow. Federal law prevents FAST Planning from spending federal money it already receives outside its MPO boundaries.
According to the agreement, funding will depend on things such as road miles, population, and the planning projects the pilot RPO elects to complete and will be implemented under a separate agreement.
“We want to dive into their transportation network and begin to identify some of their needs so we can put together a solid funding plan that advertises those transportation investments,” Fox said.
DOT signed the first agreement with Gulkana-based Copper Valley Development Association in August. Northwest Arctic Borough will be making strides as the third RPO in the coming weeks.
FAST Planning will provide planning services for the borough’s rural communities, facilitate the creation of a new rural policy committee and work with DOT.
The DOT-Copper Valley agreement was launched as a pilot for future RPOs across the state. RPOs serve as a pilot program for similar federal-level Regional Planning Transportation Organizations that have strict formal guidelines.
According to DOT, RPOs will have informal modified functions and will “work within their local communities to fine-tune transportation planning to meet the needs of local stakeholders.”
After RPOS have been formed around the state, DOT will make statutory and regulatory changes to reflect the model it selects.
“We’re hoping to capture the best concepts from around the state and eventually take this to legislature to codify it,” Anderson said.