FAST Planning has launched its Bike Friendly Fairbanks initiative with bikeways maps, window stickers and repair kits.

FAST Planning Transportation Planner Olivia Lunsford said that the initiative highlights what amenities are available in the community for cyclists and encourages other businesses to accommodate and incentivize cyclists. Lunsford hopes that the program helps generates a culture of positive thinking when it comes to bikes.

