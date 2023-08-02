FAST Planning has launched its Bike Friendly Fairbanks initiative with bikeways maps, window stickers and repair kits.
FAST Planning Transportation Planner Olivia Lunsford said that the initiative highlights what amenities are available in the community for cyclists and encourages other businesses to accommodate and incentivize cyclists. Lunsford hopes that the program helps generates a culture of positive thinking when it comes to bikes.
35 local businesses first completed a survey in May and June which asked about how they incentivize customers and employees to bike and if they would be open to hosting repair kits, permanent repair stations or bike racks. Lunsford said that the survey started conversations with businesses that might not be ready to host a repair kit now but are interested in the future.
FAST Planning distributed 3,500 bikeways maps among 30 local businesses and bike repair kits and bike pumps to 15 local businesses.
The bikeways maps identifies businesses with repair kits, secure bike storage, employee and customer incentives for biking.
FAST Planning collaborated with Bankstown Bike & Ski to distribute bicycle repair kits to 15 participating businesses. The BTBS Approved Parktool Advanced Mechanic Kits are valued at around $300 and include equipment to assist cyclists with minor repairs and adjustments.
Lunsford said that local businesses have been excited to receive their maps and repair kits. “People have been so stoked,” she said. She said that FAST Planning is leaving it up to each business to decide how to best loan out the repair kit. Residents can exchange an ID to borrow a kit and quickly fit their bike.
Incentives for employees who bike to work may include a facility where folks can shower after biking to work, a locker for them to store a change of clothes, and education on bike safety and maintenance, Lunsford said.
Businesses are offering a variety of customer incentives for cyclists, such as stickers, discounts, prize drawings at Goldie’s, free drinks for cyclists at the Co-op Market Grocery & Deli, $5 in “bowl bucks” when customers bike to The Great Alaskan Bowl Company, and 10% off bottled or canned beverages at the Roaming Root Cellar.
Lunsford said that she hopes to build on the educational component of the program so that residents know how to fix their bikes when needed through workshops with businesses and their employees.
She also wants to create an interactive map where people can upload the locations of rack racks around Fairbanks.
“It’s just growing, growing, and growing,” Lunsford said.
Learn more about the Bike Friendly FBX Initiative and FAST Planning at fastplanning.us.
