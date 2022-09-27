The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning policy board took the first step toward expanding the agency’s role as a transportation planner to cover the entire Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The policy board’s approval allows Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, to negotiate terms for an agreement with Alaska Department of Transportation to launch a regional planning organization (RPO).
FAST Planning already provides a similar role for Fairbanks and North Pole, including short- and long-term transportation improvement plans and funding projects. Examples include the Cushman Street bridge rehabilitation and bicycle/pedestrian pathway improvements.
Its policy board includes the borough and city mayors, a Fairbanks council member and borough assembly member, and two state representatives from DOT and Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
But those services are lacking in 16 borough rural areas, including Fox, Ester, Moose Creek and Salcha. Planning services are limited and currently done through either the borough or Alaska Department of Transportation.
“There is not a lot of effort being undertaken at this time to look at their road network or transportation systems for all users,” Fox said. “These communities really don’t have a local community advocate to identify their transportation needs.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who chairs the policy board, said the recent vote is “one of the first steps we need to take to negotiate an agreement with the state.”
Ward has been a strong supporter of the initiative.
“I think this puts us in a great position to be able to work with the state on the development of regulations and detailed process work that needs to be done so other communities can take advantage of planning activity,” Ward said.
The borough provided FAST Planning $20,000 for an implementation plan. FAST completed its plan and submitted it to the borough in August, which provided feedback and made revisions.
“It is a living document that may change over time as we do additional research and pick a path to accomplish this task,” Fox said.
An expanded role will mean an additional staff member to coordinate rural efforts, along with the formation of a rural policy committee.
FAST Planning isn’t the only agency to consider a regional planning and transportation role.
DOT and the Copper Valley Development Association in the Glennallen area created a cooperative agreement to pilot an RPO. The new Copper Valley RPO is a pilot project to determine future success and will be tasked with identifying long-term local transportation needs in the Copper Valley Census Area.
Fox said regional planning and transportation organizations exist in 33 states across the nation, from Washington and California to New York and Florida. Some RPOs encompass an entire county; others are broader.
Funding will be a key issue, Fox said, because FAST Planning cannot use its federal funding outside its MPO boundaries. Despite the new Copper Valley/DOT agreement, the state doesn’t have a dedicated funding source; neither does the federal government.
Funding for projects and planning would depend on borough and state sources, on top of any available federal grants.
Should FAST Planning and DOT have an agreement, the next steps would involve creating a rural committee, developing policies and bylaws and setting up a long range transportation plan.
The planning process itself involves identifying current existing conditions in the rural communities and potential projects. According to Fox, the entire process could be completed in 2025.
Policy board members largely supported the concept.
“I’m excited to see the skills of the FAST Planning team potentially get applied to a wider part of our community,” said Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher.
North Pole Mayor Michael Welch agreed, adding he liked the idea “that we’re reaching out to the communities not in our metropolitan area.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.