The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning policy board took the first step toward expanding the agency’s role as a transportation planner to cover the entire Fairbanks North Star Borough.

The policy board’s approval allows Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, to negotiate terms for an agreement with Alaska Department of Transportation to launch a regional planning organization (RPO).

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.