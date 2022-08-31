Snow can be a hassle on the non-motorized paths when it starts falling.
Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning is eying a pilot project to either groom or compact the snow, according to transportation coordinator Olivia Lunsford.
Lunsford provided the concept at a recent FAST Planning bicycle/pedestrian committee meeting.
“I’ve often heard that the trails aren’t used during the winter, but it’s really a chicken or an egg scenario,” Lunsford said. “The paths aren’t maintained in the winter, so if we can find a way, we could use data for those conversations to show if they are maintained, they are used by people.”
The concept would involve compacting and grading up to one or two miles of pathways. It would be a constant process, Lunsford said.
“It would be really cool if we could pull that off on a segment of Farmer’s Loop Road or Chena Pump Road just to prove these paths get usage when they’re made available,” Lunsford said.
The tricky part is finding the equipment and volunteers to help with the project.
“Everyone kind of knows someone who grooms trails during the winter,” Lunsford said. In terms of funding, FAST Planning would need to connect through a nonprofit to donate funds and earmark them for purchase of grooming equipment.
The purpose would be as much for data gathering to show whether the paths would be used by pedestrians and cyclists during the winter.
“A lot of communities across the country and around the world remove snow from their sidewalks and shared use paths,” Lunsford said. “They compact the snow and run a grader over it. It leaves traction so walkers can use it and bikes or people with wheelchairs will have an easier time on it.”
The paths would also be more usable for cross country skiers and other non-motorized users.
“Planning practices suggest that if you have paths populated by skiers or cyclists, runners or strollers, motorized users would begin to avoid the area because all the conflicting uses,” Lunsford said. Other reasons would include clearing out some of the Farmers Loop bus stops to make them more accessible.
Committee member Stan Justice, who grooms Fairbanks Golf Course and Balline Path until Mile 12 of Skarland Trail, called the project a good idea.
“It would make them smooth and more usable, rather than being rutted and bumping,” Justice said. He said he’s seen a level of use by everyone.
However, the grooming right now “doesn’t make a hard surface very well.”
“It ends up being kind of soft,” Justice said. “With enough traffic going over it again and again, it does get better until it snows two feet. Then you have to start over.”
Committee member Don Galligan supported the idea but said there could be some hurdles, such as running into problems with driveways that intersect on pathways. The Department of Transportation typically clears the Johansen trail, but there’s always the chance of leaving an inch of snow on the trails.
“Not long after that happens, snow machines start going through and ripping everything up,” Galligan said. “It would be difficult to walk on, and for bicyclists, it wouldn’t be a smooth surface.”
He called it unfortunate that some snow machine users “just don’t respect the fact there are other people and use the path when they just want to get from Point A to Point B.”
Lunsford agreed the idea needs to be flushed out a bit more and additional data should be gathered.
