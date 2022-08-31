Winter Biker

News-Miner photo

A winter biker and their dog head out on the trails in Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge in 2019.

 News-Miner photo

Snow can be a hassle on the non-motorized paths when it starts falling.

Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning is eying a pilot project to either groom or compact the snow, according to transportation coordinator Olivia Lunsford.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

Tags