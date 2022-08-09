Richardson Highway

Alaska Department of Transportation plans to construct an overpass at Mile 351 on the Richardson Highway to reduce the risk of traffic collisions. The three-way intersection, located at 12 Mile Village has 2.5 times the number of traffic collisions in the state.

The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning technical committee forwarded adopting Alaska Department of Transportation recommended safety targets for 2023.

It’s a normal process, one the state needs to conduct every year as part of its Highway Safety Improvement Plan and related report to the federal government.

