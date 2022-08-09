The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning technical committee forwarded adopting Alaska Department of Transportation recommended safety targets for 2023.
It’s a normal process, one the state needs to conduct every year as part of its Highway Safety Improvement Plan and related report to the federal government.
Safety targets, based on a rolling five-year period, require each state to set a target either to help reduce traffic deaths or injuries based on one incident per a million vehicle miles (MVH) traveled.
Alaska “did not make significant progress” in its targeted safety goals for serious injury data, according to a DOT memo. The memo stated a lack of 2018-2019 information prevented DOT from “reporting progress on three performance measures.”
FAST Planning normally adopts the state’s safety targets in its own Highway Safety Improvement Plan, according to executive director Jackson Fox.
Because of the failure, the federal government will restrict the state’s ability to flexibly use provided highway safety improvement funds.
The federal government also asked the state to submit and execute a new highway safety implementation plan. FAST Planning was part of the discussions for the new plan.
The state’s safety target for 2023 includes 70 or fewer fatalities, or 1.3 per million vehicle miles, 325 or fewer serious injuries, 5.9 per MVM, along with a combined 58 or fewer non-motorized fatalities/serious injuries.
Fox said the federal government’s determination was based on data “that is already a couple years old.” Data for 2021 and 2022 haven’t been audited yet.
Adam Moser, a DOT transportation planner, said the crash data was delayed because it still needs to be approved by the federal government, “but we are rapidly catching up and should not be an issue in coming years.”
Fox told the technical committee the decision doesn’t affect FAST Planning as an individual metropolitan planning agency. FAST Planning is responsible for short-range and long-range transportation planning and projects in the urbanized Fairbanks-North Pole region.
“As an MPO, we must either … provide a statement of support of the state’s targets or create targets for our own area,” Fox said.
Spillman: ‘Adopt our own’ safety targets
While the technical committee supported recommending the state’s measures, a few members voiced frustration at the process, including committee member Kellen Spillman from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Spillman said while the state sets targets every year, agencies like FAST Planning “don’t see the results if we are meeting or not meeting the targets.”
Spillman requested an update of the fatality/serious injury data for the FAST Planning area “to see how we are doing.”
“It seems like we are just rubber stamping these every year and lumping ourselves in with the rest of the state, whereas it doesn’t have much bearing on what’s happening locally,” Spillman said.
Fox said FAST Planning historically has supported the state’s safety targets “because the fatality and serious injury rates for the Fairbanks-North Pole area are fairly low.”
“We have never gone through the exercise to adopt targets for our own area, and simply state each year that we will fully support the state,” Fox said.
He later said after a review of its fatality/serious injury rate a few years ago, “it didn’t feel like a worthwhile effort to set targets for our area because we don’t have a large issue with the number of fatalities.”
“But one can argue that even one fatality is too many fatalities,” he said.
Anchorage, the only other MPO in the state, has the highest traffic incidents, Fox said. As such “their policy board is choosing to adopt their own targets for the Anchorage area to address safety issues.”
While supportive of adopting state measures for 2023, Spillman said FAST Planning should set its target in future years.
“I think it’s time to sit down over the next year and get a good idea of what the baseline is for our area, grab the bull by the horns and start looking at our own boundaries to see how we’re doing locally,” Spillman said.
Committee member Bob Pristasch, from the city of Fairbanks, agreed that adopting the state’s 2023 target goals “and working toward something better next year is appropriate.”