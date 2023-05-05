Fifth and Barnette

News-Miner

The corner of Fifth Avenue and Barnette Street is seen downtown.

 News-Miner

Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation needs to determine alternative funding solutions for projects slated both this year and one four years down the road after its policy board made an emergency decision last month.

The Minnie Street upgrade project, which has been on the books for several years, was originally set to enter design and right-of-way acquisition phases in 2024 and 2025. Its budgeted $11.7 million construction phase was slated for 2027.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.