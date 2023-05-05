Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation needs to determine alternative funding solutions for projects slated both this year and one four years down the road after its policy board made an emergency decision last month.
The Minnie Street upgrade project, which has been on the books for several years, was originally set to enter design and right-of-way acquisition phases in 2024 and 2025. Its budgeted $11.7 million construction phase was slated for 2027.
However, the planned Fifth Avenue reconstruction project required an additional $913,000 above its $4.11 million estimate.
“The policy board decided to use 2024 advance construction funds to pay for that increase and take it from the Minnie Street upgrade project,” said FAST Planning Executive Director Jackson Fox to his technical committee Wednesday.
But Minnie Street “will be delayed by a year across all phases.”
Normally, the technical committee reviews projects before passing recommendations to the policy board, but Fox said the additional funding request came in last minute. A decision needed to be made in order to award the winning bidder and prevent the Fifth Avenue project from being delayed.
Fox added that the Alaska Department of Transportation, who is administering the contract, “is seeing similar patterns for projects across the board.”
FAST Planning serves as the metropolitan planning organization for Fairbanks and North Pole. It plans out and funds transportation improvement projects with federal money, such as bridge projects, bicycle and pedestrian paths and road improvements.
Its Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) provides a four-year funding roadmap for those projects. However, the policy board can borrow from future years or adjust funding to address critical gaps in funding.
The Minnie Street project was designed to overhaul the road between Illinois Street and Old Steese Highway. It would be designed to include roadside hardware, drainage improvements, intersection improvements, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and utilities.
Fox presented a TIP document amendment to the technical committee Tuesday, but requested a delay in any adjustments. He noted he expects additional projects to come in over bid, which may require additional amendments.
“I’d rather wait to approve an administrative modification to when we have a better idea of what our next large construction project looks like,” Fox said.
FAST Improvements program, for example, is set at $2.14 million for three projects, including road construction for Aztec Subdivision, Second Avenue dog park traffic improvements and a pedestrian crossing project on College Road near the Tanana Valley Farmers Market.
“Based on the bid prices coming back, we may have to modify this funding plan again if they come in over what we programmed,” Fox said.
Pushing Minnie Street out a year provides FAST Planning with the additional money the Fifth Avenue project needs. It also frees up an additional $252,562 in 2024 and $374,953 in 2025.
Fox said FAST Planning could use the $252,562 to cover any difference required in the FAST Improvement projects.
It also opens a $6 million hole in 2027, something Fox said he was originally going to leave blank because FAST Planning needs to develop a new funding document in 2026.
Committee member John Netardus, with Alaska DOT, observed that a $300,000 study for Airport Way/Peger Road intersection could be pushed out. He added DOT has been eyeing an entire Peger Road corridor study; the FAST Planning study might be considered a duplication of effort.
Fox said he wouldn’t mind pushing the $300,000 study down the road, as it would allow him to account for any construction project change orders. However, Fox said he was “still waiting to hear from DOT on that.”
The technical committee agreed to postpone any recommended TIP approval by at least a month, with Kellen Spillman, the community planning director for Fairbanks North Star Borough, calling it a logical decision.