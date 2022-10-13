The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning technical committee reviewed new recommended projects Wednesday for the next four fiscal years, based on scoring criteria.
The proposed projects are part of FAST Planning’s Transportation Improvement Plan nomination process to revise or add new projects for the next four years. The TIP budgets four years worth of federal funding for projects in North Pole and Fairbanks, though money can be limited due to already existing projects.
Among the new road projects are improvements to Doughchee Avenue/Beavers Springs Bridge in North Pole, for an estimated cost of $430,398 and reconstruction of Fourth Avenue from Cowles to Barnette streets in Fairbanks for $810,000.
Recommended nonmotorized projects include the improvements to Pioneer Park’s north parking lot and boat launch for $2.24 million, improvements to the Chena Lakes Recreation entrance at Plack Road for $1.5 million, the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Parking and Pathway improvements and community access for $1 million, South Davis Park pathways improvements for $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area Cushman Lake Loop Trail.
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said he believed there’s sufficient funding to add both road projects to the four-year list, and one non-motorized plan.
He added the Pioneer Parking lot may have some issues with funding, noting federal funding for parking lots is considered a gray area.
“We want to see a federal review for eligibility on that project before we would proceed forward with it,” Fox said. FAST Planning would submit an eligiblity review through the Alaska Department of Transportation.
If it’s not eligible for funding, FAST Planning could move down the nonmotorized list.
Other recommended projects
FAST Planning’s bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee provided letters of support for some additional projects recommended by the city of Fairbanks and the borough. One letter supported the city’s proposal for a bike lane signing and striping pilot project for an estimated $500,000.
A heavily endorsed project includes a Peger Road/Airport Way intersection study, which would call for a new multi-use path on the east side of Peger Road from the Chena River to Airport Way, parking improvements identified in Pioneer Park’s master plan, and addressing known sight issues at the intersection and known flooding issues at the path connection underneath the Peger Road bridge.
Fox said the Peger/Airport Way intersection study received letters of support from the borough and DOT.
“It’s a popular item that we will try to include funding for in the next TIP development,” Fox said.
The overall TIP will for the next four years still needs to undergo additional review that includes alternative options for funding. The TIP schedule, with proposed projects, would be released for a 30-day public review in November, brought back to the technical committee and FAST Planning’s policy board, and put to a vote in January before it’s submitted to the federal government.
The committee also requested funding crosswalks on College Road at Creamer’s Field and the Tanana Valley Farmers Market in light of new bus stops installed at the locations. The committee, in its letter, however, noted the dangers that come with crossing a four-lane roadway and will require public input and planning to improve alternatives for College Road.
Current construction projects planned for
There are already two planned projects included in the current TIP for next year, including the 5th Avenue reconstruction from Barnette Street to Noble Street for an estimated $3.44 million and a $2 million repaving of North Pole’s Aztec Subdivision.
The 5th Avenue project intends to improve facilities for motorized and non-motorized users, including the selection of the typical section to best meet user’s needs.
The big project for summer 2024 is intended to be the $5.4 million Yankovich/Miller Hill project, which will widen Yankovich Road’s lanes and shoulders, reconstruct and widen Miller Hill Road, pave the rest of Miller Road’s separated bike/pedestrian path, and add sight distance and drainage improvements. It was originally slated for next summer, Fox said, but DOT is still in negotiations over rights-of-way acquisition talks. Federal funding will pay for both projects.
