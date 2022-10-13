Pioneer Park

News-Miner photo

Among the nonmotorized projects considered by FAST Planning are improvements to the north parking lot and boat launch at Pioneer Park.

 Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning technical committee reviewed new recommended projects Wednesday for the next four fiscal years, based on scoring criteria.

The proposed projects are part of FAST Planning’s Transportation Improvement Plan nomination process to revise or add new projects for the next four years. The TIP budgets four years worth of federal funding for projects in North Pole and Fairbanks, though money can be limited due to already existing projects.

