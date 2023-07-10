Jackson Fox

Jackson Fox is executive director of the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning policy board.

 News-Miner

Fairbanks and North Pole bridges and overpasses have the tradition of becoming the canvas for graffiti tagging and vandalism, something a few members on the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning project enhancement committee want to change.

A proposed solution: use the bridge sides and underpasses as a canvas for murals and other types of artwork.

