Fairbanks and North Pole bridges and overpasses have the tradition of becoming the canvas for graffiti tagging and vandalism, something a few members on the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning project enhancement committee want to change.
A proposed solution: use the bridge sides and underpasses as a canvas for murals and other types of artwork.
“We’ve had a number of bridges reconstructed over the past few years,” said Corey DiRutigliano, a FAST Planning transportation planner, during Thursday’s committee meeting. “We also have an issue with them suffering from regular graffiti and damage.”
The mural concept, he said, was spurred by Barbara Johnson.
Johnson noted that the Wendell Bridge — one of the newest to be replaced — “has already started to attract graffiti” while the Steese Bridge has an extensive amount of tagging.
“These murals would be a way to address the problem,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she and others initially considered ceramic tiles as a medium, but fell back on environmentally friendly paint. Alaska Department of Transportation engineers. Ceramic tiles on the bridges’ retaining walls and beams might require drilling, which could present damage concerns.
She added that tiles could be added to the bridge abutments.
Several sites have been considered, she said, including the Wendell and Steese bridges, along with the Parks Highway overpass on Geist Road, and the Richardson Highway overpass at Badger Road/North Santa Claus Lane in North Pole.
The overall concept involves “possibilities include paint, tile and other artistic works, and are intended to promote local community, cultures, ecologies and environments.”
Johnson proposed some different options that could help streamline design to preserve murals over several seasons, such as paint stencils with specific designs.
“It would be an easy way to create art that could be easily redone when and if [the murals] were graffitied,” Johnson said. “Instead of just getting out a gray paint roller, you could have a staff person take a stencil and just re-do the art piece.”
Many of the proposed sites have unique or different design features, such as the North Pole overpass with its hexagonal-shaped abutments. The Gesit overpass abutments are more square-like in design and resemble puzzle pieces.
Jeff Jacobson, a North Pole city council member, said his city has plans for the abutments as it prepares in advance for its 75th anniversary in 2028.
“We’re looking at perhaps doing something that takes the diagonal shapes and shows the history of our community over the 75 years, showing its growth from its wilderness days to F-35s and oil refineries,” Jacobson said.
Some concerns about vandalism were brought up, something DiRutigliano said could be addressed with an anti-graffiti seal or coating or creating spaces that might deter vandalism in public places.
“Ultimately, it’s best to plan for vandalism and then have a simple enough system that the repairs that come can recreate what was already there,” DiRutigliano said. “The risk of doing a really beautiful mural like you have on some of the downtown Fairbanks buildings is once it gets tagged, you either re-enlist the artist to touch it up or you’re putting a weird gray patch that mars the mural.”
Johnson said the concept will require a format including calls for entry, a nomination and selection process.
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said his organization developed a process when it launched its Asphalt Art project on Lacey Street.
“What we need to do is present that in a way with a beautification permit application from DOT for these sites,” Fox said. “We would have to show DOT what the process will be to call for artists and manage the painting process and what materials we use.”
Fox added the concept will be agendized for the project enhancement committee’s next meeting in October. In the meantime, FAST Planning would pull together a draft application that includes a “call for artists” and installation plan.
