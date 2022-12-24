An additional $1 million in federal funding to Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning’s pot of money has called for a revision in project nominations.
The $1 million comes under a new carbon reduction funding mechanism created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, said FAST Planning Executive Director Jackson Fox.
FAST Planning normally receives an annual $12 million in federal funding for various projects in the borough’s urbanized area, including North Pole and Fairbanks.
The organization will be requesting project nominations for air quality-related projects within the agency’s boundaries.
On top of the the $1 million carbon reduction plan, FAST Planning will issue a call for project nominations on air quality-related projects within the Fairbanks North Star Borough PM 2.5 nonattainment zone in March. The projects would be funded from its traditional $2.3 million federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program (or CMAQ).
“In general, they can be used to support things like MACS Transit or projects that support pedestrians, bicyclists and other forms of transportation, or traffic and congestion control management devices,” Fox said. “There’s a long list of eligible projects, but they must be spent on projects for emission reduction.”
FAST Planning has used CMAQ money to help fund motor vehicle plugins, electronic highway display signs and infrastructure for the borough’s planned compressed natural gas maintenance facility and fueling depot.
Fox said the carbon reduction funds can be used for electric vehicle infrastructure and fleet conversions to alternative fuels like CNG.
The new funding source also required FAST Planning’s policy board to update its scoring criteria by including qualifiers for alternative fuel and carbon dioxide reduction. Projects overall are scored on criteria such as reducing winter and summer PM 2.5 amounts, reducing travel delays or traffic congestion, improving pedestrian access and safety, public support and project readiness.
Fox said most projects from the previous air quality projects nominations have already been funded.
“There are just a handful of projects pending, but it’s clear that we will need a fresh list to score and fund for the next five years,” Fox said.
Fairbanks City Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who sits on the policy board, recommended re-working the criteria scoring.
Cleworth noted some projects, such as the electronic highway display signs, seemed less practical than fixing or paving gravel roads that generate dust, which could benefit from CMAQ funding.
“One of the important things to me is the gravel roads where there is a lot of dust,” Cleworth said. “I have to think that takes more precedence over highway dynamic messaging signs, when we can fix roads for someone rather than put up signs.”
Jason Olds, who represents the state’s Air Quality Division, said there’s no measurable reduction to PM 2.5 amounts from paving gravel roads.
Olds said the signs provide air quality alerts for people entering the non-attainment level, on top of road condition alerts.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who chairs the policy board, added “it’s in our best interest” to keep a focus on message signs.
Ward added an upcoming Environmental Protection Agency review of the borough’s wintertime air quality could have implications on FAST Planning’s federal funding.
“It freezes our [Transportation Improvement Plan] funding to where we can no longer do those other projects we need to do because the goal would be to focus all the resources to reduce PM 2.5 levels,” Ward said.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.