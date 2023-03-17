The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning policy board unanimously approved its Transportation Improvement Plan Wednesday after some discussion.
The TIP provides a five-year roadmap for budgeting transportation projects in the Fairbanks/North Pole urban area, including road projects, pedestrian, signals, signage and engineering studies.
FAST Planning receives $12.3 million annually in federal highway funding through the state. The TIP is a requirement for the funding, but traditionally allows the agency to move funding around depending on a project’s costs.
The major projects on the TIP include the Fifth Avenue reconstruction from Barnette to Noble Street, scheduled for this year in downtown Fairbanks and budgeted at $3.7 million. The third stage of Chena River Walk construction has bene budgeted for $1.7 million in 2024.
The Yankovich and Miller roads reconstruction project is slated for 2024, budgeted at $5.4 million. The project would widen the roads and proposes an improved separated multi-use path.
A $3 million project to improve Pioneer Park’s north parking lot and boat launch is planned for 2026, pending further designs.
The first phase of Cowles Street reconstruction from Airport Way to East Cowles is budgeted for $4.4 million and is slated for 2025, while Minnie Street’s upgrades have been pushed to 2027.
A cross walk for College Road at Caribou Way near the Tanana Valley Farmers Market will be included in the funding as well. The crosswalk is mixed in with $2.15 million spending plan, including Aztec subdivision roadwork and parking improvements at the Second Avenue dog park.
The crosswalk received overwhelming support from the community, including Farmers Market customers who note the lack of safe crossing during the summer. The project will consist of LED signage warning of pedestrians and a crosswalk across the four-lane roadway.
A provision in the project will require a study at a later date to determine if a more sophisticated signal system needs to be installed based on summer pedestrian and traffic counts.
Fairbanks City Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said he would defer to DOT engineers on the recommendation but called the current adaptive signs a mistake.
“Having a [signed] crosswalk on a four-lane road is dangerous,” Cleworth said, noting high-profile vehicles could obscure the signs.
Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs had some caveats about spending public money on a crosswalk when there’s the potential for the farmers’ market to expand its parking options.
Holmes Road rehab study gets discussion
The Holmes Road reconstruction received some discussion, as well. The Badger Road project will receive $600,000 to start the design phase. The project received some testimony from Holmes Road residents.
Susan Bayshore called attention to the Holmes Road rehabilitation project. Bayshore noted the project is essential for safety.
“Everyone treats Holmes like a four-way highway and it’s not,” Bayshore said. “I urge you that if you rank this project, give phase three consideration it deserves. It’s the narrowest part of the road and most dangerous.”
The overall Holmes Rehabilitation includes widening it from the Badger Montgomery to Badger/Peedee intersections, and is estimated at $12.3 million with $328,000 budgeted for FY 2025 and $500,000 in FY 2026. However, most of the project has been pushed to the “beyond category” pending future funding availability.
FAST Planning executive director Jackson Fox said an initial first phase completed some widening but went unfinished over 20 years ago.
The study will tackle the remaining stretch.
DOT Northern Region Director Joe Kemp said DOT’s preference favors widened shoulders, but as the design study progresses, open house meetings will need be held.
“We’re not in favor of separated paths anymore because there’s no funding or ability to plow on a regular basis so folks can use it,” Kemp said. “A six to eight foot shoulder is much cheaper to build and easier to plow.”
