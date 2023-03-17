The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning policy board unanimously approved its Transportation Improvement Plan Wednesday after some discussion.

The TIP provides a five-year roadmap for budgeting transportation projects in the Fairbanks/North Pole urban area, including road projects, pedestrian, signals, signage and engineering studies.

