Fairbanks Area Surface Area Planning plans to file a written protest against a proposed overhaul of the Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality standards.
The proposed changes would strengthen EPA policies and tighten the levels of fine particle pollution, also known as PM2.5, found in impacted communities.
The current Clean Air Act standards for PM2.5 levels are set at 12 micrograms per cubic meter. Higher amounts become a health risk. The EPA filed the proposed regulation change in the Federal Register Jan. 27.
The proposed regulations would lower the level to between 9 and 10 micrograms per cubic meter. The proposal also looks at either maintaining or lowering the 24-hour PM2.5 standard level.
FAST Planning Executive Director Jackson Fox told his technical committee Wednesday the proposed update affects 112 counties in the country, including the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Only 24 have nonattainment zones.
The borough’s nonattainment area, which includes Fairbanks and North Pole, has had some of the nation’s worst air quality dating as far back as 2009, due in large part to smoke from wood stove use during the winter.
Wintertime air quality is further affected by temperature inversions that trap air pollution at the ground level.
The state has made strides to clean up the air over the last decade, including instituting a wood burn ban on days with bad air quality. In September, the state began mandating the use of heating oil with a lower sulfur content.
Fox noted FAST Planning’s response in part refers to a separate EPA proposed partial disapproval of Alaska’s Serious State Implementation Plan to reduce PM2.5 levels.
“This is something we’ve addressed for the last decade and spent tens of millions of dollars on,” Fox said. “This [new standard] could be very costly to us and communities across the U.S.”
The EPA contends that the Serious SIP failed to support conclusions on implementing best control methods for coal and oil plants and implement control strategies for heating sources such as requiring ultra-low sulfur diesel inadequate emission control.
The state has defended its ground and insisted any proposed EPA requirements would place an undo economic burden on residents, among other concerns.
If the EPA finalizes disapproval of the state’s plan, the Clean Air Act mandates a freeze in transportation planning, the imposition after 18 months of a permitting requirement that, for every unit of emissions from a new or modified source in the area, two units must be reduced, and restriction of funding for highway projects after 24 months.
“These back-to-back issues give the impression that the EPA is doubling down on our community,” Jackson said.
EPA officials, in Jan. 6 news release, noted the air quality revisions are meant to reduce health impacts on a national level.
“Our work to deliver clean, breathable air for everyone is a top priority at EPA, and this proposal will help ensure that all communities, especially the most vulnerable among us, are protected from exposure to harmful pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in the news release. “This proposal to deliver stronger health protections against particulate matter is grounded in the best available science.”
The EPA stated since a 2012 review of air quality standards, “thousands of new scientific studies have demonstrated the dangers of soot exposure.” Strengthening the primary annual PM2.5 standard is expected to address disparities and would result in significant public health benefits.
The federal agency added it will “work closely with state, local, and Tribal air agencies to implement the revised primary annual PM2.5 standard when finalized.”
Fox said the state and borough have struggled to meet current PM2.5 standards.
“By lowering them, it will dig us a deeper hole to try and meet the new standards,” Fox said. “It will put us into a tailspin where it will take us a decade or more to try and get us out of this hole.”
Resident David Ray Combs called the EPA’s revised standards “a double-edged sword.
“Of course I want everyone to breathe cleaner air,” Combs said. “I’ve seen the health affects of bad air and don’t wish it on anyone, so that’s the good edge.”
The other edge, he said, appears to be an attempt by the Biden’s administration to stop “any use of any fossil fuel regardless of the fact other sources of fuel for heating might not be readily available.”
FAST Planning’s letter will go to its policy board for final review March 15. The public comment period on the EPA’s proposed air quality changes closes March 28. People can read and comment on the document online at bit.ly/3Zh7txd.