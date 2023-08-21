The inaugural Far North Currant Festival is an opportunity for visitors to get current on their currant events.
Currants are an underdog in the Alaska berry community, often outshone by prolific and tasty Alaska blueberries, salmonberries, raspberries and cranberries. Currants, from translucent red to trailing black varieties, are found across the state. They make an easy and nutritious addition to home gardens or a specialty crop on farms. Currants are a rich source of antioxidants and vitamins and can be made into wonderful jellies, syrups, pies and cobblers or enjoyed on their own.