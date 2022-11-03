Is Mike Kelly to blame for crashing his aircraft almost six years ago by flying too low? Or did the manufacturer of equipment that was added to his single-engine Bellanca Citabria 7GCBC fail to warn the 74-year-old pilot about the possibility of a tail stall?

The estate of Mike Kelly is seeking damages for wrongful death, and a jury began hearing evidence on Wednesday in a three-week civil trial now underway in Fairbanks Superior Court.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.