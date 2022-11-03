Is Mike Kelly to blame for crashing his aircraft almost six years ago by flying too low? Or did the manufacturer of equipment that was added to his single-engine Bellanca Citabria 7GCBC fail to warn the 74-year-old pilot about the possibility of a tail stall?
The estate of Mike Kelly is seeking damages for wrongful death, and a jury began hearing evidence on Wednesday in a three-week civil trial now underway in Fairbanks Superior Court.
Kelly was a retired utility executive who served in the Alaska Legislature from 2004 to 2010, representing the north side of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. He also served on the University of Alaska Board of Regents.
His plane plummeted to the ground, and Kelly died after it clipped some trees while he was trying to recover after a “tail stall” about 17 miles southeast of Fairbanks on Dec. 7, 2016, according to plaintiff’s attorney Bill Satterberg. Kelly experienced “10 seconds of pure terror, trying to save his life and then it’s over,” Satterberg said.
The Alaska governor at the time named a 13.5-mile trail near Two Rivers after Kelly in tribute.
Kelly’s estate is suing Micro AeroDynamics Inc., a Washington state manufacturer of equipment known as vortex generators, arguing that the company failed to provide due warning about the potential for a tail stall on aircraft using vortex generators.
The equipment is commonplace and is described on the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association website as small wedges or T-shaped tabs added to aircraft wings to “improve controllability at slow airspeeds and reduce stall speeds, permitting slower approaches.”
A tail stall refers to the stalling of an airplane’s horizontal stabilizer, a small horizontal wing at the tail of an aircraft that provides longitudinal stability. A tail stall is different from a wing stall, which pilots are reportedly trained to endure.
Tail stalls are rare, according to aviation industry articles, and Satterberg said that makes them dangerous. Kelly would not have anticipated one.
“A simple warning to a new purchaser” is needed, the attorney said.
Vortex generators “do have some problems at slow speeds,” Satterberg said. “They are potentially very dangerous if the pilot isn’t aware of the risk.”
Micro AeroDynamics argues that Kelly’s 7GCBC crashed due to pilot error. Kelly was conducting a test flight and should have been flying at 1,500 feet instead of 1,000 feet, according to attorney Laura Farley.
“You are going to hear a lot of technical stuff,” she told the jury, “but really what it comes down to is he was too close to the ground and hit a tree. … His family can’t accept that this accident was caused by pilot error.”
Former Gov. Bill Walker is among witnesses who will be called to testify during the trial. He will speak to Kelly’s contributions to Fairbanks and to Alaska. Other witnesses named were Cory Borgeson, a former utility executive, and Jeff Cook, a leader of the community hospital foundation. Aviation experts will also testify.
Kelly’s estate is asking Micro AeroDynamics Inc. to add a warning to its product manual and to compensate the Kelly family for his death.
Kelly worked his way up from selling appliances to running the Golden Valley Electric Association. While he was retired, he was on track to potentially earn millions as a business advisor, according to Satterberg.
The crash happened after Kelly’s 7GCBC had undergone some modifications and repairs.
The aircraft mechanic who had worked on the airplane told federal investigators that, in addition to installing vortex generators, he installed Landis 2000A penetration skis, a new throttle cable and a new alternator prior to the test flight. The transponder was removed for repairs.
No evidence exists that any of the mechanical work was flawed, according to Satterberg.
Kelly, who was described as a careful pilot with thousands of flight hours, departed Chena Marina Airport at 10:26 a.m. under visual flight rules and was destined for the Tanana Flats area south of Fairbanks.
At 10:31 a.m., Kelly asked the tower to activate his flight plan. A few minutes later, he asked if the restricted airspace R-2211 was hot. The tower reported it cold. Data from the onboard GPS indicated the aircraft stopped moving after 10:44 a.m.
In the early afternoon, U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Wainwright heard a faint signal from an emergency locator beacon and found the crash site about 7 miles south of Clear Creek Butte. All of the plane’s major components were found at the main wreckage site. One of the helicopters landed at the site to assist and found that Kelly had died.
The two sides disagree on some facts around Kelly’s flight.
Satterberg said the crash happened as Kelly was in a long descent. He suddenly pulled up, and the aircraft flipped and started plummeting to the ground — signs of a tail stall.
Farley pointed out that the aircraft was running rough that day and that it was pulled back into the hangar for a second inspection before takeoff.
She said they have a witness who will testify that Kelly’s takeoff looked “unusual.” She said the GPS data shows that Kelly was performing level turns, slow flight and stalls.
Micro AeroDynamics would be able to show that its equipment had worked fine that day, Farley said, if the Kelly family had not sold off the Bellanca Citabria 7GCBC in pieces.
“There could not be an assessment of the plane,” the attorney said, “to establish that the crash was not caused by vortex generators.”