Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and Early Childhood Development Commission Chair Meredith Maple presented this year’s family friendly workplace awards Tuesday afternoon.
This is the 18th year that awards were presented to local employers in the Interior who help their employees balance work and life responsibilities. Ward said that family friendly workplace practices support economic growth and prosperity in addition to creating a more productive work environment.
Over 160 residents gathered at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday to celebrate the nine businesses as winners.
133 workplaces were nominated by employees who believe their employers go above and beyond in family friendly workplace practices.
Nonprofits that won the award were Jackson Fox, the executive director of Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning, Leigh Bolin, the executive director of Resource Center for Parents & Children (RCPC), and Kelly Doughty, the interim executive director, and Sarah Newton, program director, at thrivAlaska.
“The company is one big family,” one nominator said of thrivAlaska. “They changed my view of doing work that I love,” they wrote.
In the public sector, Michael Bredlie, rural services manager at FNSB Rural Services Department, Lisa Larson, director of the Fairbanks Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and Michele Stalder, Dean of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community & Technical College were honored.
One nominator said Bredlie doesn’t make his employees choose between work and family. They said he is understanding of the unexpected events that come with having a family. Larson’s nominator said she ensures that employees are happy and that families are taken care of.
Maple said the winners in the private sector were the hardest to choose. The three businesses and companies that won awards were Matthew Hodges, owner of Hydro-Tech Alaska, Bob Tsigonis, president of Lifewater Engineering Company, and Christopher Darrah, vice president and Fairbanks office manager at Shannon & Wilson, Inc.
A nominator said that Tsigonis is accommodating and and has a tradition of celebrating each employee’s birthday.
Darrah’s employees came prepared with shirts that read “Team Darrah.” They cheered and waved cut-outs of Darrah’s face as he received the award. Darrah called it his “traveling fan club.”
