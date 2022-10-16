Hundreds of little firemen, dinosaurs, witches and other spooky creatures walked down the Spooky Trail Friday night at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department hosted two spooky walks — a family friendly walk during Ichabod Crane Hour from 6-7 p.m. and the spookier Headless Horseman Hour from 7-8 p.m.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com