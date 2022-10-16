Hundreds of little firemen, dinosaurs, witches and other spooky creatures walked down the Spooky Trail Friday night at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department hosted two spooky walks — a family friendly walk during Ichabod Crane Hour from 6-7 p.m. and the spookier Headless Horseman Hour from 7-8 p.m.
The first hour, friendly witches and scary looking but friendly clowns passed out candy and visited with everyone strolling along the path, lined with colorful string lights. The trail ended with a chance to warm up around bonfires, drink hot chocolate, play games and a chance to pose with Frankenstein.
When the scary hour started, the change was abrupt. Suddenly, cast members went from handing out candy to creepily stalking participants along the path. One particularly scary clown tormented walkers with an evil laugh and a loud and scary chain saw. Another subtly threatened by-passers with a baseball bat.
Teens were unfazed. One adjusted her costume and told her friends, “Lets go scream.”
