The University of Alaska Fairbanks is still dealing with ramifications from December’s winter storms as it tries to get its main power generator back online.
Exactly what broke the turbine on a stormy December night is still unclear. The part was sent to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for repairs and later to Houston, Texas, for final machining. It has arrived back to Alaska and workers are trying to get the generator going again so the campus can resume making its own coal-fired electricity.
In recent months, with the main generator down, the university has been purchasing power from the Golden Valley Electric Association. Previously, UAF sold power to the GVEA from its new $248 million 17-megawatt power plant, which was commissioned in 2020.
UAF’s main generator is no longer under warranty and the university is seeking compensation via an insurance claim, according to officials.
A spokeswoman for the GVEA said they are operating at 100% with no lingering repercussions from the storms. The power cooperative is looking at ways to shore up operations to avoid mass power outages in the future.
Heavy snow in late December prompted Gov. Mike Dunleavy to declare a disaster emergency in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, and a few other areas of the state.
The storms sparked hundreds of separate power outages, including 476 outages from Dec. 25, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022, GVEA spokeswoman Meadow Bailey wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
The heavy snow brought down trees, which brought down power lines and shut off the lights for an estimated 20,000 GVEA customers.
“The impacts from the storm primarily involved a lot of clean-up of trees and brush and repairs to power lines. This included fixing broken poles and repairing wire,” Bailey wrote. “There was an incredible response from crews.”
Officials at UAF believe their main generator short circuited on Dec. 19 in connection with one of GVEA’s outages but it’s not clear how that damaged the turbine.
“That’s an ongoing investigation that we haven’t completed yet,” said Kurt Knitter, director of utilities at UAF, during a scheduled power plant tour.
It’s possible that the GVEA outage and the UAF outage are separate simultaneous events, he said. Officials are still determining how they might be linked.
UAF’s new heat and power plant has been described as one of the most environmentally friendly coal-fired plants in the country. The problem with the generator has nothing to do with the coal side of the operation, according to university officials.
The GVEA is looking at improvements to lessen the impact of power outages, according to Bailey.
The association is looking at areas with high outage rates to see if more tree clearing and wider easements are needed.
“We are also looking for opportunities for additional sectionalizing equipment. This would enable us to isolate shorter sections of affected lines, thus reducing the number of people who are impacted by an outage,” Bailey wrote. “We are also exploring additional technology and reporting tools that will enhance our ability to track crews and locate faults. We are also implementing more regular training and exercises for response during emergencies. This includes frequent updates and refinement of our emergency response plan and the ways that we communicate during emergencies.”
Knitter is hopeful the UAF power plant will be back to normal once the repaired turbine is operational.
“I am confident that once we get the unit back up, that it should run trouble free until the next scheduled outage,” he said.