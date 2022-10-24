A Nenana resident driving home from Fairbanks late Saturday night spotted what she thought was a wildfire just south of Ester and called 911. It turned out to be a tree that had fallen onto electric lines.
“What people saw was extremely bright sparking,” said Ester Fire Chief Jeff Conner, whose department responded to the 911 call. “The fire wasn’t going anywhere.”
Beth Norman stopped when she saw the brightness through the trees on the east side of the Parks Highway, going up the hill out of Ester. It was about 11 p.m.
“I pulled over and we got out to take a closer look,” she said. “There were no vehicles or structures that we could see and no people moving or talking. I dialed 911 and another vehicle pulled up.”
People in that vehicle jumped out and “were barreling down through the trees,” she said. “We had already determined it was a downed line and they confirmed it.”
Apparently, a big tree fell onto the line.
When Ester firefighters arrived, they also determined it was an electrical line problem and stayed to guard the scene until Golden Valley Electric technicians arrived. GVEA de-energized the line and the fire died out on its own.
The fire chief reminded everyone to never approach a fallen electrical line.
“They see it’s on fire and they want to do something, but there’s nothing they can do,” he said.
Getting too close could be dangerous.
Meanwhile, Beth Norman just added this to her list of excitement from her trips to/from Fairbanks. Earlier this year, in July, she spotted another downed line and resulting sparking just south of Skinny Dick’s after a big windstorm. In May 2021, she spotted four wolves feeding on a carcass at Mile 293 Parks Highway.
