A Nenana resident driving home from Fairbanks late Saturday night spotted what she thought was a wildfire just south of Ester and called 911. It turned out to be a tree that had fallen onto electric lines.

“What people saw was extremely bright sparking,” said Ester Fire Chief Jeff Conner, whose department responded to the 911 call. “The fire wasn’t going anywhere.”

