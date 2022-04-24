After a long and particularly snowy winter, nature cooperated with nearly perfect conditions for Fairbanks’s Earth Day celebration. Blue skies and temperatures north of 50 degrees greeted Fairbanksans who took part in the annual celebration on Saturday.
The day’s main events included an Earth Day parade and fair. The theme of this year’s Fairbanks celebration is “Our Children’s Tomorrow,” so the gatherings were particularly geared toward youth.
The Earth Day Sidewalk Parade, which involved a march with music around Pioneer Park and along Airport Frontage Road, began at 11 a.m. Many participants dressed up as other species, and a cat, an octopus, birds, a polar bear and a mushroom were all among the parade goers. But the walk was also a call to action: participants held signs with phrases such as “we need salmon!” “brown bears matter,” “climate action now” and “wolves belong.”
“I’m here to raise awareness and to have fun,” said Andrew Keller, who was among the parade participants. Along these lines, Keller explained that the goal of Earth Day is two pronged. The first goal is to celebrate Earth at the end of a long winter. As Keller put it, the day is about “The incredible joy and honoring of this planet.”
The second goal is more serious: to raise awareness about issues in an effort to protect the environment. “We really are facing not just a climate crisis, but an environmental crisis,” said Keller. In particular, he listed issues such as climate change and overpopulation.
The parade was followed by an Earth Day Fair from noon to 4 p.m. with activities for children, live music and food trucks. There was also information from a variety of local environmental groups.
Melanie Graeff and Grace Nelson were promoting Friends of Creamer’s Field programs at the fair. For the first time in two years, “we have a full calendar of events, which is great,” Graeff said. Graeff was registering participants for Camp Habitat, a youth summer camp put on by Creamer’s Field and the Northern Center.
Nelson explained that the Earth Day Fair is “an opportunity for different organizations to connect with the community,” and to promote their summer plans. Graeff added that the fair also provides a space for environmental organizations within Fairbanks to interact and collaborate with one another. “It’s a really fun time and we’re really glad to be able to do this in person,” she said. “It’s a really cool opportunity to highlight the environment in Alaska,” Nelson explained.
More than just being a good time, Earth Day celebrations also serve an important purpose. Since we all live on a singular shared earth, “It’s important that we protect it and everything that lives on it,” Graeff said.
Susan Grace has organized Earth Day celebrations in Fairbanks for about 30 years, and said that the events make a difference. “It’s stimulated a lot of change over the years,” Grace said.
She attributes the change to the community. “There is a great group of activists in this town,” Grace said of Fairbanks. Fairbanksans’ enthusiasm about, and love for, the planet, “really gives me hope,” she added.
Grace said that, over her 30 years of organizing, the people have changed, but that the same “joy, enthusiasm and positive attitude about protecting the planet,” remains. This is the same energy she hopes was generated during this year’s celebration. She wanted people to walk away from the celebrations with a “sense of hope about the future” of the shared planet.