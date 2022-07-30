The 2022 Tanana Valley State Fair officially opened at noon on Friday, July 29. Even early in the day, the warm and sunny weather — along with the first-day excitement — brought out hoards of people eager to partake in the staple Fairbanks summer event.
On Friday afternoon, the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds on College Road were filled with the sounds of music, laughing and squeals from ride-goers. Also wafting through the air was the smell of food from a diverse variety of food trucks. Included were fair staples such as pretzels and popcorn, as well as more unique offerings such as Suka’s, Arctic Habanero and Bahn Thai.
Nearly everyone at the fair was excited about the warm weather, and some also mentioned the food, rides and animals as other highlights.
“We’ve been looking forward to the ferris wheel since last year,” said Shiloh Swanson, who has been coming to the fair with her husband Paul since 2008. This year, they were excited that their child was old enough to go on the rides.
Shiloh also mentioned all the new food offerings as another highlight of the fair.
Along with the food and rides, the fair also features numerous vendors selling their wares, including local artists. Stephanie and Brandon Uzzell were selling Stephanie’s art through her business The Leaf Collector. This is their second year at the fair, and their first being there for the whole event. “So far [it’s going] really good, just a lot of happy people to be here,” said Stephanie. “It’s gorgeous out,” she added. They both were excited for the remaining days and to “get the full experience.”
Another core component of the fair is the animals. “We like seeing all the bunnies,” said Shiloh.
Becky Hammond was at the fair with the Tanana Valley 4-H club, where she was organizing the animal demonstrations. She said that the first day was going well, despite having a low animal turnout. This is in part because TVSF leadership made the decision to ban birds due to the ongoing Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak in Alaska. Birds “are a big chunk” of the livestock, said Hammond. Even without the birds, though, animal entries were down overall.
Hammond was excited for the sheep shearing that would be happening throughout the week. The wool will ultimately be woven into a shawl. “So that’s kind of cool,” she said.
The sheep shearing is in line with this year’s fair motto: “Sheepherder in Paradise.” The corresponding colors are red, orange and yellow.
The 2022 Tanana Valley State Fair drew in numerous vendors from across the state, including a few new faces. New vendors and booths include the Co-op Market, Delicate Dragonfly, El Ranchero, Forget Me Not Designs, Goddess Hour, Kid’s Korner, Little Patch and Psychic Reader, to name a few.
The Tanana Valley State Fair runs for over a week, from July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 7. In addition to the annual theme, each day has its own theme. The fair kicked off with Mining Day, followed by Heritage Day.
A day pass to the fair is $15 for adults (ages 18 through 59), $8 for youth (5 to 17) and $8 for seniors (60 and older). The Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds are located at 1800 College Road.
