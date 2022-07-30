The 2022 Tanana Valley State Fair officially opened at noon on Friday, July 29. Even early in the day, the warm and sunny weather — along with the first-day excitement — brought out hoards of people eager to partake in the staple Fairbanks summer event.

On Friday afternoon, the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds on College Road were filled with the sounds of music, laughing and squeals from ride-goers. Also wafting through the air was the smell of food from a diverse variety of food trucks. Included were fair staples such as pretzels and popcorn, as well as more unique offerings such as Suka’s, Arctic Habanero and Bahn Thai.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

