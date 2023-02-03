A local youth pastor indicted Wednesday on one count of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor was arrested Friday after turning himself in to Alaska State Troopers.

David Duffett, 45, is listed on the Bible Baptist Church of Fairbanks’ website as the youth director, bus ministries director and teacher of the Teen Church and Teens N Training programs. The website further states the Duffett runs a yearly youth camp, is the head of Teen Bible Time and has been the youth director for more than 20 years.

