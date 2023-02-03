A local youth pastor indicted Wednesday on one count of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor was arrested Friday after turning himself in to Alaska State Troopers.
David Duffett, 45, is listed on the Bible Baptist Church of Fairbanks’ website as the youth director, bus ministries director and teacher of the Teen Church and Teens N Training programs. The website further states the Duffett runs a yearly youth camp, is the head of Teen Bible Time and has been the youth director for more than 20 years.
According to online court records, initial charging documents were filed in Fairbanks court Jan. 5. Duffet was indicted on the charge by a Fairbanks grand jury Wednesday, and a $50,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.
Court records state that the alleged sexual abuse was done by an authority figure 18 years or older. Alaska statute defines the charge as “sexual penetration with a person who is 16 or 17 years of age and at least three years younger than the offender, and the offender occupies a position of authority in relation to the victim.”
The alleged abuse occurred between Jan. 1, 2008, and Dec. 31, 2008, according to court records.
No one answered a phone line listed as Bible Baptist Church, and emails to the church and Duffett were not immediately returned as of Friday night.
