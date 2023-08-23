A Fairbanks City Council discussion about a grant application to fund an emergency services coordinator evolved into a larger discussion Tuesday morning about emergency preparedness.
According to Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor, the city was deemed eligible by the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to apply for a two-year grant that provides $56,850 annually, with the city matching an equal sum.
The position would fall under the mayor’s office, said Chief of Staff Michael Sanders.
“It is something we are already supposed to be doing,” Sanders said. “This would be for all of our emergency responses, whether it’s police, fire, dispatch, cybersecurity or public works.”
If the City Council approves the go-ahead to apply for the grant and the city receives it, the funds would be used to hire an emergency manager to update and create disaster prevention and response plans, conduct drills, and coordinate with area and statewide partners.
“The emergency manager plans the big ticket events, how to prepare beforehand, the recovery process and what to do with [residents] during the event,” Raygor said.
Raygor said Kenai, Wasilla and other cities use similar grants for the same purpose. The position would be a first for the city, he added.
The Fairbanks Fire Department is tasked with emergency services coordination and helps develop a comprehensive plan to deal with man-made and natural disasters. However, Raygor said the department’s staffing problems have prevented it from taking on the full task.
Raygor added that the fire department currently lacks the manpower to conduct necessary biennial large-scale events. An emergency services manager would also coordinate with their counterparts at the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the different fire service areas, the University of Alaska Fairbanks and state agencies.
“It’s a full-time job,” Raygor said.
The grant opportunity prompted questions from councilmembers, including Sue Sprinkle, on whether the city has plans in place for natural disasters like the Aug. 8 urban wildfire that destroyed Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, and left at least 113 people dead.
Raygor said the city lacks a plan for such an event, but the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s emergency operations does. He added that if such an event happened, “The borough would obviously be overwhelmed.”
“They don’t have the staffing in place to handle it. They don’t have their own fire department or police department or emergency services,” Raygor said. “We are missing that piece ... tying everybody together.”
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth asked whether the city coordinates with the borough on a regular basis.
Kristi Merideth, manager for the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, said city departments and partner agencies do tabletop exercises that don’t involve active simulations.
“The resources are limited everywhere, so we can’t give up our people to go to something for an exercise,” Merideth said.
She added while the dispatch center coordinates calls during a major local disaster, including the borough emergency management office, the borough “doesn’t really take ownership of things, just there to provide resources.”
Merideth said the city has an emergency plan it submits to the borough as required but “it’s just not a good one or a feasible one.”
“It’s the fire departments that have to come up with it and borough basically OKs the plan because they don’t have the resources to do anything,” Merideth said.
The city last updated its emergency management plan in 2014, and the borough adopted its last plan in 2015. UAF updated its emergency operations plan in 2019.
The borough also has its 2021 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, a technical document for city councils, local utilities and the borough Assembly for projects to reduce impacts caused by natural hazards.
The 2021 plan addresses cryosphere, seismic, flood, ground failure, severe weather, and wildland fire events and the assessed community vulnerability and risks.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward acknowledged the separate borough and city emergency powers Tuesday.
He added he’s discussed the topic several times, as both borough mayor and previously as North Pole mayor.
“The challenge comes down to how do you do that in a unified community sense but have your independence,” Ward said. “There’s definitely been hesitation in the past about having a unified command because the cities deal with very different issues than we do.”
Cities and fire service areas, he said, deal with structure fires or mass shooting scenarios, while borough focuses more on large-scale flooding and wildfires.
Ward said he would like to see Fairbanks to have its own emergency manager that the borough could work with.
Cleworth recalled that the city and borough disagreed over who should be the lead agency, adding that a previous city fire chief wanted to maintain independent control.
Merideth said the situation has changed somewhat, noting if an emergency event happens inside city limits, the city assumes control.
A borough-level emergency means the borough emergency management office takes point with the goal that all agencies are on the same page.
“They don’t have the right to tell us what to do; they just want to make sure there is a plan and it will work,” Merideth said.
Merideth said an update is being developed but remains half completed, something that can present challenges for her department, which coordinates dispatch services for 22 agencies in Fairbanks North Star and Denali boroughs, Delta Junction and Nenana.
The Fairbanks dispatch center has also endured a chronically understaffed department for several years.