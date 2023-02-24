A Fairbanks woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to strangling a child.
Heather Marie Hanson-Whatley, 41, of Fairbanks, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. According to court documents, Hanson-Whatley had legal guardianship of two children. Alaska State Troopers investigated the incident following a report from the Office of Children Services.
According to the criminal complaint, two children were wrestling when the older child put their hands around the throat of the younger child and put their face in a pillow while Hanson-Whatley was at work. The younger child told Alaska State Troopers that she liked it and had asked the other child to do it in the past.
Hanson-Whatley told troopers that she was told about the incident and she disciplined the older child the next morning, telling them not to touch people again.
Hanson-Whatley was in the kitchen the next morning with the older child making oatmeal when she reportedly asked them, “Would you like it if I choked you?” The child later told troopers that Hanson-Whatley put her arms around their neck and would not let them go.
The child passed out and woke up on the floor on his back. Hanson-Whatley allegedly asked them, “Do you like it when I do that? Does that hurt?”
A family member took the child to a massage therapist for their neck pain. The massage therapist told troopers that the child “had knots and tension on both sides of his neck,” and scratches on his neck which are unusual for the child’s age, according to the criminal complaint.