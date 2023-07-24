A Fairbanks woman wanted in connection with the shooting death of a North Pole man was arrested Sunday night after a high-speed chase on the northeast side of the city.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District by Investigator Matthew Iverson, Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that someone had been shot at a North Pole property around 2 a.m. Sunday. Hunter Bennett was pronounced dead at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital from gunshot wounds. At the property, investigators found red stains on the floor of a garage next to a first aid kit. They did not find spent shell casings.
The property owner told troopers that 31-year-old Seana Harlow had been to the property three times recently, once to speak with Hunter and once to speak with James Cameron Bowen on Saturday. The man said he overheard Harlow saying that she had two guns in her bag.
Bowen, Bennett and the man had a conversation early Sunday morning about not allowing Harlow on the property. The man thought Bennett was leaving the property, but Bennett moved his truck near a woman's trailer on the property.
Soon after, the woman heard a car driving loudly and saw Harlow's white Chevrolet truck parked on Branch Avenue near the property.
The woman saw Bennett back his truck up to her trailer, and she told Bennett that she saw Harlow's truck near the property. The woman recalled Bennett saying that he was worried that Harlow was going to shoot him and the woman's trailer.
"Hunter became paranoid about Seana shooting him," the complaint stated.
The woman saw Bennett drive toward where Harlow was parked and heard four to six gunshots. She saw Bennett, covered in blood, trying to run up the driveway saying "That (expletive) shot me, she (expletive) shot me."
The woman ran inside the garage, grabbed her first aid kit, and told Bowen and the property owner to call 911. Bennett came inside the garage and collapsed on the woman. The woman began CPR and tried to stop the bleeding.
The woman ran out of the garage saying, "She (expletive) shot him." Bennett stopped breathing, so the property owner put Bennett in the bed of a truck and left to meet emergency medical services.
Harlow fled the property in her truck.
On Sunday night, troopers went to a home off Chena Hot Springs Road to arrest Harlow, charging documents stated. Troopers saw a white Chevrolet truck heading east on Chena Hot Springs Road around 8 p.m. Troopers turned on their emergency lights and followed the truck from Chena Hot Springs Road to Goldstream Road. Troopers used a tire deflation device to stop the truck, which forced the driver into a ditch near Sitka Rose Street.
The driver of the truck turned out to be James Bowen, and the passenger was Harlow.
Harlow was charged with felony first-degree murder. Magistrate Judge Risa Lenoard set bail at $250,000.
Bowen, 29, is accused of speeding over 120 miles per hour, running multiple stop signs, driving in the wrong lane, passing cars in no passing zones, and putting people at risk for injury from driving dangerously. He was charged with two counts of felony failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and one count of felony hindering prosecution.
