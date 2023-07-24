A Fairbanks woman wanted for the shooting death of a North Pole man was arrested Sunday night after a high speed chase on the northeast side of town.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Investigator Matthew Iverson in the Fourth Judicial District, Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that someone had been shot at a North Pole property around 2 a.m. Sunday. Hunter Bennett was pronounced deceased at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital from gunshot wounds. At the property, investigators found red stains on the concrete of a garage next to a First Aid kit. They did not find spent shell casings.

