A Fairbanks woman wanted for the shooting death of a North Pole man was arrested Sunday night after a high speed chase on the northeast side of town.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Investigator Matthew Iverson in the Fourth Judicial District, Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that someone had been shot at a North Pole property around 2 a.m. Sunday. Hunter Bennett was pronounced deceased at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital from gunshot wounds. At the property, investigators found red stains on the concrete of a garage next to a First Aid kit. They did not find spent shell casings.
A man told troopers that 31-year-old Seana Harlow had been to the property three times recently, once to speak with Hunter and once to speak with James Cameron Bowen on Saturday. The man said he overheard Harlow saying that she had two guns in her bag.
Bowen, Bennett, and a man had a conversation early Sunday morning about not allowing Harlow on the property.
A man thought Bennett was leaving the property, but Bennett moved his truck near the woman's trailer.
Soon after, a woman heard a car driving loudly and and saw Harlow's white Chevrolet truck parked on Branch Avenue near the property.
The woman saw Bennett back his truck up to her trailer and she told Bennett that she saw Harlow's truck near the property. The woman recalled Bennett saying that he was worried Harlow was going to shoot him and the woman's trailer.
"Hunter became paranoid about Seana shooting him," the complaint stated.
The woman saw Bennett drive towards where Harlow was parked and heard four to six gunshots. She saw Bennett, covered in blood, trying to run up the driveway and said "that (expletive) shot me, she (expletive) shot me."
The woman ran inside the garage, grabbed her First Aid kit, and told the two men to call 911. Bennett came inside the garage and collapsed on the woman. The woman began CPR and tried to stop the bleeding.
The woman ran out of the garage saying, "she (expletive) shot him." Bennett stopped breathing, so the man put Bennett in the bed of a truck and left to meet emergency medical services.
Harlow fled the property in her truck.
Troopers responded to a home off Chena Hot Springs Road on Sunday to arrest Harlow. They saw a white Chevrolet truck heading East on Chena Hot Springs Road around 8 p.m. Troopers activated their emergency lights and pursued the truck from Chena Hot Springs Road to Goldstream Road. Troopers utilized a tire deflation device and the truck drove into a ditch near Sitka Rose Street.
Bowen's passenger, Harlow, was charged with felony first-degree murder. Magistrate Judge Risa Lenoard set bail at $250,000.
Bowen, 29, was identified as the driver of the car, and is accused of speeding over 120 miles per hour, failing to stop at multiple stop signs, traveling in the wrong lane of travel, passing cars in no passing zones, and operating a car in a manner that multiple residents were placed in risk of injury. He was charged with two counts of felony failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and one count of felony hindering prosecution.
