Fairbanks celebrated new U.S. citizens Friday following a reception honoring nine people who took their oath of citizenship last week. City Mayor Jim Matherly welcomed each individual as they crossed the stage at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, and Holly DeLand with the Literacy Council of Alaska read the oath of citizenship. Each new citizen took part in the Literacy Council’s English Language Learners program. Following the presentation, a reception at the Morris Thompson Center introduced the nine to the community. On hand also were members of the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley registering the nine to vote. The new citizens are Angela Patrascu, Angelina Hassenieh, Aritza Montenegro Fernandez, Glenda Lunceford, Lorenzo Paz Tejeda, Muhammed and Faryaal Ahmed, Nicia Douckaga and Suji Minkler.
featured