Fairbanks saw an unusually high temperature of 37 degrees on Tuesday.
Temperatures on Tuesday were 17 degrees higher than the average March temperature of 20 degrees.
According to Kaitlyn Lardeo at the National Weather Service, Tuesday was the 15th highest warmest day in recorded history in Alaska. Tuesday matched March 7, 1936, with a high of 37 degrees.
The highest recorded temperature on March 7 was 46 degrees in 2008, Lardeo said. The average temperatures for the month of March over the last 30 years is a high of 28 and a low of 6 below zero.
A social media post by the National Weather Service noted that Fairbanks has not been above 32 degrees since Nov. 14, 2022.
Lardeo said the warm temperatures will continue through Wednesday and slowly taper off throughout the week. A front moving in Tuesday night may bring one to two inches of snow Wednesday morning through Wednesday night.
A large barometric ridge that stretches from Hawaii to the North Pole is responsible for the warmer weather, Lardeo said. It caused bad winter and blizzard conditions along the West Coast over the weekend before warming up the rest of the state. A trough pattern will keep us on the cooler side, Lardeo said.
