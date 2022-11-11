Veterans were recognized and honored Friday during a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by Festival Fairbanks at the Westmark Hotel.
Col. David Berkland, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base, remarked on the importance of honoring veterans.
“Today we honor all American veterans — past and present — and their commitment to support and defend our constitution, our nation’s values and interests around the world,” Berkland said. “Despite what we have asked of them for decades, they continue to impress with their character, resilience and duty to the country.”
The event included a commanding performance by the 11th Airborne Division Band brass quintet and demonstrations by the Lathrop High School Jr. ROTC team. The ROTC team greeted guests and attendees with a saber arch as they entered the Westmark ballroom.
Air Force Lt. Col. Garrell Carlton, chaplain for the Eielson Air Force Base 354th Fighter Wing, presided over the opening invocation. Air Force Master Sgt. Lawrence Salzman performed the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action remembrance ceremony to honor service members who are still lost or uncounted but not forgotten.
The Great Land Sounds barbershop chorus performed “God Bless America” and the Alaska Flag Song.
Col. Nathan Surrey, garrison commander for Fort Wainwright, reflected on the nation’s roughly 23 million living veterans, 16 million “of whom served during a time of war.”
He noted during his 23 years of service and visits to 30 countries, “one resounding theme never fails to repeat itself — Americans are so fortunate to live in the greatest country on Earth, where freedom and opportunity are available to every citizen regardless of their belief or origin.”
Surrey said such opportunities are due to veterans who took an oath “to an idea, a way of life that is pure and decent and one every human being wishes to experience.”
“Our young servicemen and women have always been willing to give in President Abraham Lincoln’s words ‘the last full measure of devotion,’” Surrey said. “These young Americans have prepared for and paid the greatest sacrifice so that we can all continue to enjoy the liberty that our founding fathers fought so hard for 247 years ago.”
Borough Assemblymember Tammie Wilson delivered Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s respect for veterans, while Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, North Pole Mayor Mike Welch and Fairbanks Chief of Staff Mike Sanders delivered a joint mayoral proclamation.
Greg Bringhurst, special assistant for Sen. Dan Sullivan, delivered the senator’s remarks on Veterans Day and the important role they have in Alaska.
“One of the most satisfying and heart-moving things I have witnessed while serving as Alaska’s senator is how much Alaskans support our military, our veterans and their families,” Sullivan noted in his remarks. “Veterans Day is a sacred day in Alaska … we have more veterans per capita than any other state.”
Sullivan thanked veterans for their service over the decades.
“Your country called you to serve. You’ve answered the call without question and kept us safe, protected our homeland, and your sacrifice was not in vain,” Sullivan said.
While Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s aide was not present, Murkowski issued a statement honoring veterans in Alaska and across the country.
“My deepest gratitude goes out to all those who have fought and served honorably,” Murkowski said. “We owe each of them a sincere thank you for the lives we live today and the freedoms they protect.”
Like Sullivan, she noted how many veterans call Alaska home and the important role they play.
“They are our friends, our family, our co-workers, and our neighbors,” she said. “Veterans demonstrate commitment, courage, strength, and perseverance.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.