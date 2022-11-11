The Fairbanks Veterans court (FVC), a long sought-after addition to the Golden Heart City’s justice system, was inaugurated this week.

The FVC facilitates the rehabilitation of veterans charged with criminal offenses, monitors veterans through the 18-month program and seeks alternative sentencing plea agreements to help veterans succeed with rehabilitation.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com