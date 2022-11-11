The Fairbanks Veterans court (FVC), a long sought-after addition to the Golden Heart City’s justice system, was inaugurated this week.
The FVC facilitates the rehabilitation of veterans charged with criminal offenses, monitors veterans through the 18-month program and seeks alternative sentencing plea agreements to help veterans succeed with rehabilitation.
Hank Bartos, a member of the Alaska Veterans for Justice and an advocate for the Fairbanks Veterans Court, said no veteran should be left behind. He heard about the success of the Veterans Court in Anchorage and helped model the Fairbanks system after it.
Bartos said many veterans that have been through combat come back to their families and are a little different. They may have PTSD, and some may get into trouble. The Veterans Court aims to give veterans special consideration for rehabilitation after they have experienced the horrors of war.
“This is a deal that gives you fair and equitable treatment,” Bartos said.
Alaska has the highest number of veterans per capita, Amy Bollaert, project coordinator for the Fairbanks Therapeutic Courts, said.
Two veterans are going through the veterans court process now, Bollaert said. This is an 18-month program that consists of five phases, she explained. Veterans attend treatments, recovery and support groups, appear regularly before the FVC judge, complete 16-32 hours of work, school or volunteer work per week, undergo regular urine analyses, maintain sobriety and meet with their mentor, Bollaert said.
Addiction often stems from loneliness, so the cure to addiction is connection, Randolph Wager, a veteran with the Alaska Veterans for Justice, said. He highlighted the counseling and mentorship aspects of the program as particularly beneficial to veterans. “[The FVC] focuses on discipline, not punishment,” Randolph said. “It’s a good thing for Fairbanks.”
The Veterans Court will be overseen by Judge Temple, a Marine veteran. The Veterans Court is funded by the Veterans Administration, so the program saves the state of Alaska money long term, Bartos said.
Shaun Lucas, a representative from the district attorney’s office, said they are excited about the program’s implementation and they want this program to succeed.
