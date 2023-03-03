A Fairbanks man was ordered to pay a fine in federal court Wednesday after he illegally sold and operated tours on federal land without a permit, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Jun Liang, 40, the owner of AK Aurora Travel Inc., sold and operated tours in various Alaska landmarks, including Castner Glacier Trail at Milepost 217 on the Richardson Highway. According to court documents and statements, Liang sold a tour in December despite being informed he needed a permit he lacked.
The Bureau of Land Management owns the land that includes the Castner Glacier Trail. Federal law requires a special use permit to sell or operate tours on BLM land. In addition, Castner Glacier’s terrain has topographical challenges, extreme winds, changing water levels and rockfalls.
Federal Magistrate Judge Scott Oravec noted Liang could face “more serious penalties if he unlawfully operates more tours.”
Law Enforcement Ranger Joseph Crane said unlawful tours like Liang’s “pose a threat to unwitting tourists and natural resources.”
“Wednesday’s sentencing demonstrates that BLM and its partner agencies are committed to protecting federal land and pursuing those whose illegal acts threaten our natural resources and endanger visitors,” Crane said in the news release.