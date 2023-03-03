Castner Glacier

A view looking into an ice cave at Castner Glacier.

 Courtesy Kurt VanBennekom

A Fairbanks man was ordered to pay a fine in federal court Wednesday after he illegally sold and operated tours on federal land without a permit, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Jun Liang, 40, the owner of AK Aurora Travel Inc., sold and operated tours in various Alaska landmarks, including Castner Glacier Trail at Milepost 217 on the Richardson Highway. According to court documents and statements, Liang sold a tour in December despite being informed he needed a permit he lacked.