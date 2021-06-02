In an attempt to protect the health of the youth, city officials decided last week to tax electronic cigarettes and vaping devices starting July 1.
The Fairbanks City Council unanimously approved last Monday an ordinance to include e-cigarettes and vaping devices in the definition of taxable tobacco products in the Fairbanks General Code. The changed definition will include products that are even partially made of tobacco. The code will also have a new section on smoking devices such as e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, vape pens or e-hookahs, as well as their components and accessories.
One of the sponsors of the ordinance, council member Valerie Therrien, said she was concerned about the use of vaping among high school students.
“We wanted to send a message to young folks that vaping is not good for you,” she said.
The city of Fairbanks estimates an $80,000 increase annually due to this change, according to City’s Communication Director Teal Soden.
The ordinance was introduced last year for the first time, with the votes splitting equally between council members and with Mayor Jim Matherly voting against it to break the tie, Therrien said.
At that time, several purveyors of vaping products spoke against the ordinance, said another sponsor of the ordinance, Aaron Gibson, during a Finance Committee meeting earlier in May. Gibson added that one of the arguments against the ordinance brought up last year was that nicotine can be derived from other plants besides tobacco, for example, eggplants.
“They are not wrong, but to get the same amount of nicotine into a vaping pen to get to tobacco level you’d have to get 28 pounds of eggplant. That’s how little nicotine there is in these plants,” Gibson said. “We are not after kids eating eggplant and potatoes; we are after kids inhaling a vaporized substance in their body that’s potentially unhealthy for them in the future.”
