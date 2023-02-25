The city of Fairbanks will no longer send emergency alerts through Nixle.
Nixle is a system that sends information from public safety departments, such as the Fairbanks Police Department, to residents’ phones. A new alerting service will launch in mid-March, according to a city news release. The new alerting service is free, but residents enrolled in Nixle will need to sign up for the new service. Registration will be available on the city of Fairbanks website.
“The purpose of the new alerting service is to keep residents and visitors informed on urgent situations involving public safety,” the release stated.