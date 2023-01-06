Fairbanks Superior Court judge Paul Lyle is retiring, and the Alaska Judicial Council has started the search for his replacement.
Judge Lyle was appointed to the Fairbanks Superior Court on Feb. 19, 2008, by former Gov. Sarah Palin. He replaced Judge Niesje J. Steinkruger.
Lyle graduated from Temple University School of Law in 1978. According to his 2007 application to the Superior Court, Lyle served as a defense counsel at Fort Wainwright and the supervising defense attorney for the Army in Alaska. He briefly worked at the law firm Birch, Horton, Bittner, Pestinger & Anderson before working at the Office of the Attorney General as the Assistant Attorney General from 1983-2008.
“I continue to enjoy the daily challenge of being a trial judge, the never-ending work, the intellectual satisfaction of the law, and the personal fulfillment that comes from performing important tasks for others,” Lyle said in his 2018 application for judicial retention. He was retained as a Superior Court Justice in 2012 and 2018.
The Alaska Judicial Council opened applications to fill the position on Dec. 30. The application period will close Feb. 3.
Each applicant will submit a questionnaire about their personal and professional history, a legal writing sample and references. After the application period, the Alaska Judicial Council, comprised of three attorneys, three non-attorneys and the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court, will hold a public comment period and conduct an extensive investigation of the candidates. The council will hold a public hearing in May to interview applicants for the position.
The council will nominate two applicants in the spring. Gov. Mike Dunleavy will have 45 days to appoint a judge to the vacancy.
