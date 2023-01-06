Judge Lyle

Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle is retiring, and applications are open for his replacement. Brian O’Donoghue photo

 Brian O’Donoghue photo

Fairbanks Superior Court judge Paul Lyle is retiring, and the Alaska Judicial Council has started the search for his replacement.

Judge Lyle was appointed to the Fairbanks Superior Court on Feb. 19, 2008, by former Gov. Sarah Palin. He replaced Judge Niesje J. Steinkruger.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com