The Tanana Valley State Fair is back for 2021 after a Covid-19 hiatus, and the theme this year is “Don’t Stop Be-Leafin.’”
The fair’s board of directors gave final approval last week. The fun begins July 30 and ends Aug. 8.
Also, they are hiring groundskeepers, support staff, cashiers and more, according to an announcement from the fair association.
“We’ve been getting the question since the fall. Will we be having a fair?” said Mahla Strohmaier, executive director of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association, in a prepared statement. “What we’ve been saying is that we’re planning for a fair, but would make a formal decision by the end of May.
The board decided, and we’re thrilled that we can finally answer that question with a big ‘yes.’ We are excited to continue our efforts to rejuvenate the Tanana Valley State Fair back to the biggest, best celebration of summer in the Interior.”
Public health protocols to curb Covid-19 transmission will be in place. No proof of vaccination will be requested from unmasked people entering the fairgrounds, according to Strohmaier.
The fair association is following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We will allow vendors to decide if masks are required within their booth space and provide signs for them if that’s the case,” Strohmaier said in an email. “This is as it stands today. We will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and, if necessary, make adjustments.”
The official fair flower for 2021 is the lupine, the vegetable is spinach and this year’s fair colors are purple and green.
More than 30 vendors who are new or haven’t been to the fair in years are expected to participate this year along with plenty of entertainers, midway rides and exhibits, according to the fair association.
The fair joins the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, the Summer Folk Fest, the Midnight Sun Festival, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Music in the Garden concert series and the Alaska Goldpanners Midnight Sun Game in moving ahead with annual summer events.
Last week, the state of Alaska was downgraded from the high alert level to intermediate for coronavirus transmission as case numbers continue to drop in multiple regions.
Still, some Fairbanks-area summer events are canceled or scaled back. The 2021 summer lineup won’t feature the Midnight Sun Run, which is virtual this year, large gatherings at Pioneer Park or the city of North Pole’s annual Independence Day parade due to Covid-19.
Coleen Turner is the president of the fair association board of directors.
“In line with the theme for this year’s Fair — ‘Don’t Stop Be-Leafin’” — fair board and staff never stopped believing that the fair would go on, but we had to make sure that we kept the safety of fairgoers, vendors, exhibitors and staff in the front of our minds,” Turner said in a prepared statement.
The fair rides and booths will be arranged with social distancing in mind. Hand-washing stations will be placed around the fairgrounds after donations from GCI and the UAF Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources & Extension, according to the fair announcement.
“We are hopeful that the fair brings a lot of joy and tradition back to summer,” said Strohmaier. “While we acknowledge that the challenges associated with COVID-19 are not over, our staff and board are committed to putting on a fair that celebrates our incredible community, highlights the amazing resilience we have all shown over the last 15 months, and most of all demonstrates that we have so much to be thankful for now and on our way to fair’s 100th birthday in 2024.”
This summer, the fairgrounds will also play host to community garage sales, a children’s camp, Tasty Tuesdays, concerts, the Golden Days Reverse Parade, A Woman’s Affair, the Golden Days Rodeo and more.
The Tanana Valley Campground is open and the 2021 Tanana Valley Rain Classic raffle — a guessing game for how much rain will fall during August—is reportedly going strong.
“We need about 200 staff to pull off a great fair,” read the statement from Strohmaier. “We’d love to have folks join the TVSFA family to guarantee one of the best fairs ever.”
For more information call 452-3750 or go to tvsfa.org.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.