Summer construction is in full swing in Fairbanks. The Alaska Department of Transportation is currently working on several projects and is set to begin more.
According to DOT public information officer Caitlin Frye, the University Avenue Bridge construction is slated to be completed this fall. Currently, a contractor is pouring concrete for the deck of the bridge. The other part of the project is reconstructing University Ave.; work is currently taking place from Wolf Run to the Airport Way Intersection.
DOT tore down the old bridge last winter and are constructing a replacement this summer. Pedestrians have been able to cross the bridge throughout construction via a separate bridge.
For the Wendell Avenue Bridge replacement, workers are constructing the bridge abutments (the part of the bridge that meets the shoreline). They are expected to place girders in the next few weeks, which will require intermittent 20-minute closures of the river channel to Chena River boaters and floaters.
Frye said this project is a little behind the University Avenue work, but is still expected to be done by the end of the construction season.
The contractor working on the Chena Hot Springs Road Rehabilitation project has paved half the road on the first mile, and is expected to pave the other half this weekend. After that paving is complete, likely early this week, they will move one mile closer to Northdale, moving the active work zone to roughly mile post 1.5 to 3.5. According to Frye, the work will only impact about two miles of road at a time to minimize disruption for drivers.
The Fairbanks Area Concrete Barrier Upgrade work will continue on the Steese Highway north of Hagelbarger through next week. Additional barriers will be placed on the Mitchell Expressway ramps in July and on the Johansen in late summer or early fall. These are the concrete barriers that divide large highways. Drivers should expect lane closures and reduced speed limits during work due to workers and equipment on the road.
The biggest project of the summer is the Third Street Widening project. Work continues has resulted in the closure of several streets. Third Street is closed between the Old Steese and Steese, but is expected to reopen to two-way traffic in Mid-July. Third St. remains a one-way between the Steese Expressway and Hamilton Acres. Forty Mile Avenue off of Third St. is closed and Eagle Ave. is closed at Third St.
A big part of the past few weeks was working on the utilities, such as a water main, explained Frye. She added that work has gone much faster with the road closures. According to Frye, the project is ontrack; a portion will be completed this summer but there will be additional work on the Steese during the next construction season. Ultimately, in addition to widening Third St., a roundabout will be placed on Third St. at Eagle Ave, with the goal of improving traffic flow.
There are a few projects that have not yet begun, but are on the docket for later this summer, said Frye. Among these are the Rosie Creek Road Resurfacing and the Growden Area Accessibility projects. Both were recently awarded to contractors and are scheduled to begin soon.
In the long-term, more and more infrastructure construction projects could be in Fairbanks’s future, according to a recent paper co-authored by a University of Alaska Fairbanks permafrost expert. Researchers found that infrastructure in the Arctic will deteriorate and fail faster than expected due to expedited permafrost melting. Permafrost ground sinks as it thaws, compromising structures such as roads and bridges. The thaw “will lead to an accelerated and ‘likely irreversible permafrost degradation.’” Once a critical level of warming is reached, road failure becomes inevitable, researchers concluded.
Historically, planners have failed to account for infrastructure’s impact on adjacent permafrost, according to a press release from UAF’s Geophysical Institute. What researchers discovered is that permafrost thawing is not limited to the area beneath the road surface. Rather, “thawing spreads outward, leading to destabilization of the embankment and ground underneath it,” states the release. Research was conducted on a portion of the Dalton Highway in northern Alaska.
