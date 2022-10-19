Two Fairbanks student musicians will take to the stage at Hering Auditorium tonight with renowned classical pianist Alpin Hong at a concert celebrating the Fairbanks Concert Association’s 75th season.
Today also happens to be FCA’s actual anniversary day.
Hong will help FCA mark this important milestone by celebrating the past 75 years but also by looking to the future and performing with two talented local student musicians — Hannah Sears on trombone and Cody Webb on clarinet. Both are accomplished young musicians and both instantly accepted the invitation to perform with Hong, a world class musician.
Both 17-year-old teens also immediately googled Alpin Hong’s name to learn who they would be performing with.
Cody Webb, a junior at Lathrop High School, has been playing clarinet since fourth grade.
“I don’t know how exactly I fell in love with it, but I just did,” he said. “And I don’t want to stop.”
“The only thing Cody has been passionate about slightly longer than music is football,” said his mother, Sabrina Webb.
A varsity starter since his sophomore year, he was honored with the Outstanding Player award at Saturday’s state championship football game, which Lathrop won against Soldotna.
His music resume is extensive and includes All State Honor Band, State Solo/Ensemble, Fairbanks Youth Symphony, and most performance ensembles in Fairbanks. When he was invited onstage with Alpin Hong his immediate answer was “absolutely.”
Is he nervous? “Absolutely,” he said again, but that didn’t deter him.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he added, although he admitted he agreed before he even know the name of the pianist. When he googled Alpin Hong’s name, he was surprised at how quickly Hong’s name and accomplishments appeared.
Alpin Hong met in person with student musicians at Lathrop High School Tuesday morning and with student musicians at West Valley High School on Monday morning. It was obvious why he has been dubbed the Pied Piper of the concert stage. Students were enthralled as he shared his perspective on in-person performing.
Lathrop students even rushed to the stage after the session because they didn’t want him to leave.
It was at that Lathrop session that he and Webb met and played together for the first time, early preparation for the big concert tonight at Hering Auditorium.
The previous day, he also met Hannah Sears for the first time.
The 17-year-old senior from West Valley High School has been playing the trombone since sixth grade. She started out playing piano and then the French horn. But she soon decided trombone was the instrument for her.
“I saw a video of someone playing the trombone once and I thought, ‘That’s so cool,’” she said. “I went to my band teacher and said, ‘I want to switch.’”
People are often surprised at her choice of instrument.
“I’m kind of small, 5 feet, 1 inches tall,” she said. “Nobody ever expects I’ll be playing the trombone.”
“There’s so many different things you can do with it,” she said, explaining her love of the instrument. “Different types of music and different styles. It’s the most fun when I’m playing with friends.”
She has participated in the Alaska All-State Band. At the Alaska Solo/Ensemble Festival, she earned First Chair and Command Performance honors. She participates in community ensembles, including the Fairbanks Youth Symphony and the. Community Jazz Band.
She loves classical music.
Sears said she is excited and thankful to share the stage with Alpin Hong.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “It’s a really cool opportunity.”
Hong invited students at both schools to attend Wednesday’s concert. Student tickets are available at a discounted price.
“I ask them to come to the show to see the goal,” he told music teacher TJ Hovest. “This is why you’re working this hard. You’re shooting for something, in high school, that I didn’t even know was possible.”
Through music the teens instantly recognized from video games and popular movies, Hong shared how hard work can help musicians achieve “that kind of audience control and emotional transformation.”
“I love doing this,” Hong said.