Another day, another record: Fairbanks set a second consecutive temperature record on Tuesday and recorded the highest temperature it has seen in more than four years.
The temperature at the Fairbanks airport reached 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. This broke the daily temperature record of 87 degrees set over 100 years ago, in 1919. It was also the first official day of 90 degrees above in Fairbanks since June 9, 2017.
The weather is unusually hot for this time of year; August is typically a rainy month in Fairbanks. However, a high pressure system over Western Canada is creating warm and sunny weather throughout much of the central Interior this week, climatologist Rick Thoman said.
Thoman explained that temperatures in the 80s are rare for Fairbanks, but temperatures over 85 degrees are even rarer. Only about 20 Augusts in the entire history of weather records in Fairbanks have seen temperatures of 85 or above.
Monday also saw a 101 year old record go down: the temperature at the Fairbanks Airport reached 86 degrees, narrowly breaking the record of 85 degrees set in 1919.
Thoman predicted that Monday and Tuesday were the most likely days to break records, as temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s for the remainder of the week before further cooling off over the weekend.