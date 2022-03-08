Seasonal snowfall came in well above normal through the first week of March for the Fairbanks area.
According to an update from the Fairbanks National Weather Service station, the season saw 91.9 inches of snow dumped on the area as of March 6.
“The majority of this season’s snow came over two weeks in the period after Dec. 12,” NWS forecaster Bobby Bianco said. The storms left 49.7 inches of snow on the ground, causing power outages and clogging up roads.
Fairbanks hasn’t seen that much snow on the ground around that period since the 1992-93 season, which ended with 11.6 feet (139.1 inches) of snow. The overall largest snowfall on record was the winter of 1990-91, which ended with 147.5 inches.
Bianco said the Fairbanks area averages 64.6 inches a year between 1991 and 2020.
“We had a ridge, or area of high pressure, that formed in the Gulf of Alaska that was abnormally strong and stayed there for a month and brought in the storms,” Bianco said. “It was like a train going from southwest to northeast.”
A sizable portion of the snow remains on the ground, waiting to be cleared out by local governments ahead of warming weather to prevent floods.
Doubtful record breaking season
Bianco said March and April are trending toward being more seasonable. Some snow activity is expected this week, but he said it appears to be moderate.
“We will have some snow, then it will be a little dry and cools down, followed by possibly getting another storm,” Bianco said.
Bianco said it’s doubtful Fairbanks will see a record snowfall like the area saw in 1990-91 or 1992-93. It could get close but “It doesn’t look like it.”
“We would need almost 50 inches of snow for that,” Bianco said.
Snow load updates
The city of Fairbanks issued an update Thursday about snow loads as of the beginning of March.
According to the update, the city’s building department calculated the snow load, or the downward force on a building’s roof by the weight of accumulated snow and ice, on one of the buildings was 37 pounds per square inch.
However, the city stressed the calculation applies only to the downtown region.
“Snow load varies throughout the city and borough and can depend on several factors, including how well your roof drains,” the city statement said.
Structures built to city codes after 1996 can withstand at least 50 pounds per square inch.
“If you are living in an older home or are unsure how much snow your roof can handle, it would be a good idea to clear the snow from your roof and gain peace of mind,” the city statement said.
However, the standards only apply within Fairbanks city limits, and snow load measurements can change within even a small area, according to Bianco, the NWS forecaster.
“While it might be 37 inches in one area, it might be completely different down the road,” Bianco said. “The best thing to do is check with local governments.”