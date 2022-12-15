A national increase in influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are being felt in Alaska, according to an Alaska Department of Health update.
The health department’s flu snapshot notes that the uptick “is earlier in the season than some previous years.”
“Activity is increasing week over week, indicating that influenza activity has likely not peaked yet,” the snapshot report states. A dual outbreak that includes RSV, a respiratory illness that hits children particularly hard, has complicated matters.
According to the health department, flu season runs October to May, peaking in February. The state’s lab-confirmed cases, however, said cases started rising in late October, surpassing February 2019’s cases.
RSV, like other respiratory illnesses, infects the airway cells and causes breathing difficulties. Infants and children under 5 years old are most at risk, as are pregnant women and people with immune system concerns.
Unlike the flu or Covid-19, however, no vaccine exists for RSV.
Cases were lower in the 2020 and 2021 seasons largely due to existing Covid-19 mitigations, which have since discontinued.
As of Dec. 3, the state reported 1,470 laboratory-tested flu specimens; the same date in 2019 was 308.
Fairbanks isn’t immune to the impact, said pediatricians at Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and Denali Center.
“We have seen an increase in children in Fairbanks with RSV and influenza coming to the hospital,” said Dr. Laura Brunner, FMH’s medical director of pediatrics and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit “More kids have needed to be admitted to the hospital because of RSV and influenza.”
Brunner said flu and RSV aren’t new diseases, but FMH has “had a big uptick in kids needing to be admitted similar to other hospitals in the state.”
Clinic visits and emergency department visits are also up compared to the previous years.
“We are also seeing more complications of these illnesses, for example pneumonia and dehydration,” said Dr. Carla Cartagena De Jesus, a FMH pediatric hospitalist.
The Department of Health said one silver lining was that this year’s flu vaccines are a good match for the common circulating strains.
Vaccinations, health officials note, result in a lower risk of getting the flu. If a breakthrough infection happens, milder infections, less likelihood of need for a hospital visit and shorter recovery time are more likely.
The downside: Flu vaccination rates are low.
The health department reported as of Tuesday only 21% of the state’s population who are 18 years or older have received a flu shot.
Beyond a vaccination, health officials recommend the standard practices for anyone during flu season.
“Viruses are spread by close contact with others who have the virus,” said Brunner, FMH’s pediatrics director. “Staying home when you are sick, washing hands and not sharing respiratory secretions with others can help prevent getting more viruses.”
