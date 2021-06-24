The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has announced it will no longer offer hockey as a sponsored activity. As a result, there will be no prep hockey for schools within the district moving forward.
"The district is no longer in a position to continue supporting high school hockey as a part of our activities offerings," read a statement from the school district. "Participation in high school hockey has waned significantly in the last several years across high schools. Much of the reduction can be attributed to the participation in and greater importance of comp hockey in our community. Fairbanks is lucky to have many hockey options through local organizations. Our students currently participate in those organizations, and we anticipate they will continue to do so. The elimination of district high school hockey will not have a significant impact on hockey opportunities for kids in Fairbanks."
This decision will apply to Lathrop, West Valley, North Pole, Hutchison and Eielson schools. Monroe Catholic will not be impacted as it is a private institution.
Last year, Hutchison was unable to field a team due to insufficient numbers. North Pole has had years in which it was forced to field a co-ed team due to low numbers, but West Valley and Lathrop regularly put out competitive teams. While club and comp team hockey will still be available to those who wish to continue competing on the ice, they will no longer be able to do so while representing their school.
Monroe Catholic Athletic Director Frank Ostanik said the school will still have hockey with hopes to continue competing against Tri-Valley, Delta and Glennallen, should those schools still field teams. If not, the school plans to travel to the Valley and Peninsula, "if that is what we have to do to provide hockey for our student athletes."
Officials for Lathrop, West Valley and North Pole didn't immediately respond to the News-Miner's request for comments.
