The Board of Education anticipates making its initial budget vote during a special meeting tonight.
If the budget merits more discussion, the vote could take place Thursday night.
Members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board were still split on how to close a $19 million deficit following a Monday work session. The board faces three challenges: What to keep in the district’s general education budget, what to fund with its remaining CARES Act federal relief and what to cut from the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Some of the topics coming from Monday’s work session include trying to maintain a lower class size while maintaining programs such as elementary orchestra and band and middle and high school librarians.
Some recommended cuts included cutting 25% of legal expenses, cutting all nonfederal travel expenses and cutting back on lobbyist expenses, saving at least $250,000.
The district also received updated news that it can expect a projected $466,000 in additional revenue because of six new intensive needs students. The administration also programmed six district-wide music teacher positions into the general fund.
Music consensus
Some board members reached an overall consensus about a proposal to remove elementary school orchestra/band programs. The district only maintains the program at a fifth-grade level.
Kate LaPlaunt, assistant superintendent of elementary education, said fifth-grade classes could receive an instrumental enrichment segment built into its elementary general music education program while strengthening secondary school programs.
Luke Meinert, assistant superintendent of secondary education, said middle schools are examining their schedules to accommodate a possible seven-period class day and two electives. Meinert stressed scheduling is still in its early stages.
“I have grown to be comfortable concentrating on sixth to 12 (grade) music,” board member Tim Doran said. He noted that fifth-graders moving to sixth grade will receive an additional benefit, having just come from elementary school orchestra lessons.
Doran added the current number of elementary instrument teachers — three — are being stretched when covering every elementary school in Fairbanks and North Pole.
Board member April Smith, a strong supporter for music education, agreed with Doran and said she had reconciled with the concept.
Division remains
Other topics, such as the elimination of secondary school librarians, remained divisive. Board member April Smith had initially proposed it to preserve other items, such as activities/athletic coordinators. Additionally, she added that the district should focus on board-approved curriculum while the lessons librarians provided deviated from district standards. Board member Matthew Sampson agreed.
Board members Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson said it would be irresponsible to dismantle a beneficial asset. Sanderson, however, called the budget process “a domino effect” because maintaining one item means cutting from another area.
Borough Assembly
According to Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, the budget process doesn’t end with the board vote. It still needs to head to the Borough Assembly for discussion and a vote to get local funding. The district is asking for $51.5 million from the borough, which is $2 million more than the current fiscal year.
Melin said the budget could still change depending on how the assembly votes.
“We will not vote on our final budget until the end of May or June,” Melin said. “Tweaks to it can still be made.”