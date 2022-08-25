Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner

The Fairbanks City Council moved forward with a resolution Monday opposing a Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly ordinance that would curtail participation at assembly meetings.

The borough ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, comes up for public hearing at the Assembly tonight. It would limit city council and school board delegate reports to five minutes unless extended by the presiding officer and eliminate participation in debate or discussion unless it pertained to particular agencies and only if a governing body had a resolution.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

Tags