The Fairbanks City Council moved forward with a resolution Monday opposing a Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly ordinance that would curtail participation at assembly meetings.
The borough ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, comes up for public hearing at the Assembly tonight. It would limit city council and school board delegate reports to five minutes unless extended by the presiding officer and eliminate participation in debate or discussion unless it pertained to particular agencies and only if a governing body had a resolution.
The most significant change would be removing a city council delegate’s ability to sponsor an ordinance on the Assembly agenda.
Wilson, on Monday night, said she was open to changes.
“I’m not married to it,” Wilson said. She added she would be open to postponing it. “It’s one of those things where we’re not going to die on the Assembly if this doesn’t pass or fail.”
She added the ordinance is about balancing borough/city relationships, “and if there is a better way, I’d rather fix it now than put something into place and change it later.”
Wilson said the key component behind it was in part discovering a council delegate can sponsor Assembly ordinances.
“I personally don’t believe that’s proper,” Wilson said. “I’m fine with co-sponsoring or bringing [an ordinance] to another Assemblymember.”
Wilson added the five minute time limit has to do with fairness to residents who want to testify during citizens comments or on ordinances up for public hearings. Assembly agendas can be packed, she added, and the assembly can push up against the 11:30 p.m. cutoff time.
While the ordinance limits debate, Wilson said she had no problem with delegates’ participation — as long as the delegate relays the position of a governing board, not individual opinions.
“If I were to get involved in your debate, how would you know if it’s Tammie that doesn’t like something or if it’s the or Assembly,” Wilson said. She added her own research discovered comments made “that were untrue.”
“What if we were to change the direction of where we’re going because of testimony that wasn’t definitely representative of a [governing] body?” she asked.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth asked what the value would be to stay at an assembly meeting beyond giving a report if delegates couldn’t participate in debate.
He added that, to his knowledge, a city delegate sponsoring an ordinance on the Assembly agenda hasn’t ever been a problem.
Wilson said she’s open to changes, and as mentioned by Councilmember Valerie Therrien, “could start with more open conversations on both ends,” with assembly members attending council meetings.
She added there’s value in hearing from city and school board delegates, but it boils down to respect for time efficiency.
Cleworth, during council member comments, recommended that the council needs to develop recommendations ahead of Thursday’s assembly meeting.
“We have never introduced an ordinance [at the Assembly] or been in a position to say we want to introduce one,” Cleworth said. “The only time I’d envision the council introducing one corporately would be if it’s in opposition to something the borough has done.”
Cleworth said one constant he’s observed is that rights cities have at the Assembly level “have declined remarkably from those early days” of the borough’s founding.
When it comes to testifying on an Assembly ordinance, he would find it “extremely awkward to vacate my seat and go down to testify as part of the public.”
“If you want to wait there and testify on an ordinance, you should be able to do it from your chair,” Cleworth said.
Therrien was concerned about the ability of city delegates to express opinions on Assembly matters.
“I do think we need to have more cooperation at least quarterly so that we all get together about where we’re going and what we can cooperate on,” Therrien said.
Councilmember June Rogers said dialogue between Wilson and the Council could kickstart better conversation between Fairbanks and North Pole city councils, the school board and the Assembly.
“We’re all here together in this valley, and we have a lot of mutual reasons why we should be working together,” Rogers said.