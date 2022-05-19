Fairbanks residents weighed in on the future of the Healy Unit 1 Power Plant during a public meeting at the Westmark Hotel Wednesday night.
Golden Valley Electric Association’s board of directors faces a decision on the 55-year-old, 28-megawatt plant: Close it by the end of 2024 or upgrade its environmental control systems to meet Clean Air Act standards. Upgrades are estimated to cost $30 million.
GVEA held a meeting in Healy Monday night, where locals overwhelmingly supported the plant’s continued operation despite the costs. Attendees at the Fairbanks meeting were more split. Some advocated for GVEA to close the plant; others saw it as the most reliable source in GVEA’s portfolio.
“Coal is the dirtiest fuel out there, even with scrubbers,” Fairbanks resident Sean McGuire said. “It’s killing the planet, and I would love to see Golden Valley work as hard as it can to get off coal.”
Borough Assembly member Savannah Fletcher spoke in her personal capacity. “We need to close Healy 1,” Fletcher said. “It is reliable — it reliably fails to meet our environmental standards. We had time to brainstorm alternatives.”
Fletcher added there are long-term costs associated with climate change.
“We are seeing so many costs when it comes to climate changes, more and more climate change experiences to make any energy source renewable,” Fletcher said.
Commenter Patrice Lee asked if GVEA is admitting defeat to spend $30 million on a old plant.
“Is there not a financial way to produce 25 megawatts with renewable or alternatives with that $30 million or other sources?” she asked.
Some said renewable energy, while ideal, isn’t inherently reliable.
“I speak with members and never heard anyone being more concerned about adding more renewable energy than having reliable, affordable energy,” said ratepayer and GVEA employee Brad Vanderplast. He added that GVEA’s Eva Creek wind farm can be unreliable. It has “not produced 25 megawatts of power since last December … and wind turbines have a 20-life expectancy.”
The $30 million price tag didn’t phase some people.
Doug Smith, who oversaw the installation of a temporary environmental control, said he wanted to see a stable power system in the Interior. The $30 million, he said, would be a drop in the bucket compared to finding other solutions.
Badger Road resident Chris Wilson said he liked the redundancy of the system.
“The cost of coal hasn’t really gone up compared to other fuel sources,” Wilson said.
Healy resident Andy DeBar said it was “a proven provider and will continue to run for a long time.”
“Alternative energy has its place, but we need time to hammer it out,” DeBar said. “Healy 1 is an essential piece of the bridge to get there.”
Several models
GVEA conducted more than 100 model scenarios over 18 months that will help determine a final decision in June. The model scenarios included energy generation, fuel prices, plant performance, capital project costs and the cost of purchased energy.
“We will be guided by our mission to provide safe and reliable power to customers at an affordable price,” board president Tom DeLong said. “The decisions must be grounded in reality.”
He added “no decision has been made about Healy 1 and will be decided in a highly-noticed public meeting.”
“It is a complicated process … and will be made in the best interest of all GVEA members,” DeLong said.
John Burns, GVEA’s CEO said the “utility needs to balance several variables.
Some of the factors include reliability and source of renewable energy, debt on its current existing source, impacts on the political scale, and “an ever evolving regulatory environment.”
“Renewables are not without challenges,” Burns said. “We must have backup powers that come online immediately if the wind stops blowing or the sun stops shining.”
“This will impact the interior of Alaska well into the future,” said John Kelly. “The electrical costs of Interior Alaska are some of the highest in the nation.”
Challenges
Naomi Knight, GVEA’s environmental officer, said challenges will include “will include the necessity to replace it with something safe and reliable.”
That could include purchasing natural gas from southern Alaska, but its availability has come into question. Switching to diesel would be expensive given current market volatility.
Power transmission from the Alaska Intertie and the Bradley Lake hydroelectric facility are also limited, Knight said.
Reliable energy requires a parallel backup, she added, whether geothermal short-term and long-term energy storage backups.
“Battery technologies are rapidly advancing and improving,” Knight said. “We recognize from a regulatory standpoint there will be more regulations over coal and similar power sources.”
2012 consent decree and upgrades
GVEA and the US Environmental Protection Agency made a consent decree in 2012 to settle claims that the Healy No. 1 violated Clean Air Act provisions and potential increase when talks began about restarting Healy Plant 2.
GVEA did not admit liability to the violation claims included excessive emissions of nitrogen and sulfur oxides and by extension high particulate matter, as well as impacting visibility around Denali National State Park.
The decree stipulates GVEA must either retire the plant by the end of 2024 or replace its environmental control systems. The utility estimates the upgrades will cost at least $30 million and would include the installation of a Selective Catalytic Reduction (or SCR).
SCR upgrades
An SCR system converts nitrogen oxides into diatomic nitrogen and water. Another chemical, such as ammonia, is added into the process to further reduce nitrogen oxides and finalize the breakdown.
“GVEA receives dry pelleted Urea (essentially fertilizer) which is mixed with water to create a 50% urea solution,” said Meadow Bailey, GVEA Director of External Affairs & Public Relations. “This solution is injected into the SCR system where it is decomposed into ammonia.”
Healy Plant No. 2 uses the same system.
The overall result is a massive reduction in emissions. The EPA estimates the improvements, when completed, would reduce annual emission rates by 72%.
The consent decree also required improvements be made to the 50-megawatt coal-fired Healy No. 2, formerly known as the Clean Coal Project. GVEA purchased Healy No. 2 from the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority in 2013, ending a lawsuit between the two parties
The consent decree also requires GVEA to comply with annual tonnage limitations for nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide and continuously monitor emissions.
GVEA was fined $115,000 in civil penalties and required to fund $250,000 worth of environmental mitigation projects.
“It’s very large and would be built next to the plant,” said Chris Forrest, GVEA’s acting director of power supply.
Future costs
Bailey said if GVEA decides to upgrade Healy No. 1, it will impact ratepayers down the road.
“As with any operational or capital cost incurred by GVEA, those costs would ultimately be passed onto our members,” Bailey said.
The cost, she said, was originally estimated at $70 million but has been planning since the consent decree was established in 2012.
“GVEA conferred with industry professionals, equipment vendors, and consultants, to identify a cost estimate specific to the Healy Unit 1 plant,” Bailey said. “Late in 2021, to ensure accurate pricing information was used in our analysis in the event GVEA’s board ultimately chose to install the SCR, GVEA issued a Request for Proposal for the SCR and received bids consistent with the $30 million estimate.”
If closed, Bailey said it would be hard to determine how it will impact employees. GVEA has 68 at both Healy sites and work interchangeably between the two plants.
“GVEA recognizes the value and importance of our employees and we will always work to identify opportunities for our employees, regardless of the decision ultimately made,” Bailey said.