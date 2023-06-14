Fairbanks residents can celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, on Saturday afternoon at Allridge Park.

"The importance of celebrating Juneteenth runs deep in African American history," Rev. Carlene Tillery, the vice present of Fairbanks NAACP and chair of the Juneteenth Celebration, said. "Our ancestors fought long and hard to be free from slavery."

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.