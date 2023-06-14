Fairbanks residents can celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, on Saturday afternoon at Allridge Park.
"The importance of celebrating Juneteenth runs deep in African American history," Rev. Carlene Tillery, the vice present of Fairbanks NAACP and chair of the Juneteenth Celebration, said. "Our ancestors fought long and hard to be free from slavery."
Abraham Lincoln, in the Emancipation Proclamation, declared that as of Jan. 1, 1863, all enslaved people in the rebellious states shall be free — a turning point in the Civil War. It was on June 19, 1865, that the news reached Texas, delivered by Major General Gordon Granger.
At Saturday's celebration, rresidents can enjoy slow smoked ribs, seasoned chicken, baked beans, salad and more. There will be free food, songs, door prizes, vendors, fun for kids, and senior recognitions.
Tillery said there will be fun for everyone. She said this is an opportunity for community members to build relationships through fellowshipping.
"We live and work in a very diverse culture in the Fairbanks area," Tillery said. "So these are our neighbors and friends that the community will have a chance to come and experience the African American culture."
Juneteenth has been celebrated in the Fairbanks area since round 1965, Tillery said.
The celebration is from noon to 4p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Bernice Allridge Park on Wilson Street between 24th Avenue and 27th Avenue.
