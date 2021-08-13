City officials are preparing more funds for snow removal this year and for future city infrastructure projects.
The Fairbanks City Council dedicated $100,000 more to snow removal and transferred half a million to the capital budget for future city infrastructure projects while amending the 2021 budget for the third time during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Given the problems the city had with snow removal in the past, council member Valerie Therrien suggested dedicating more money to Public Works for hiring temporary staff. She proposed an increase from $250,000 to $350,000 and said that if the city increases the funds, they will be readily available when the snow comes, and if the money doesn’t get spent, it will go back to the general fund.
Fairbanks Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson welcomed the amendment.
“I am very concerned because the last two winters, the months of November and December, totaled $350,000 in 2019 and 2020,” he said. “I would feel more comfortable going into the winter seeing and having that amount of money available to hire temps to bring on a full day crew and a full night crew to address any snowstorms that might be hitting late October, early November and through December.”
The votes on the amendment split, with Therrien, June Rogers and Shoshana Kun voting yes, and Gibson, Jim Clark and Lonny Marney voting no. City Mayor Jim Matherly broke the tie by voting in support of the amendment.
Another amendment to the budget was proposed by Aaron Gibson who suggested taking $500,000 from the unassigned balance and moving that sum into the city’s capital budget. While the operating budget shows expenditures for the period, the capital budget reflects the financial plans for long-term capital improvements, facilities and equipment.
“We need to continue, when we have opportunities, to put money towards these capital projects that are going to help improve our city in the long run,” Gibson said.
The council has already transferred $1.5 million into the capital budget in the first budget amendment, Chief Financial Officer Margarita Bell said. The new amendment brought the amount to $2 million.
The amendment was unanimously approved by the council. After that, the council unanimously adopted the amended 2021 budget.
