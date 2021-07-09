The Fairbanks Police Department welcomed a new officer last week and received more than $27,000 to update tasers and their incident reporting system.
Travis Koerner took the oath of office during Monday’s City Council meeting. His wife and four children were present at the ceremony.
“I hope to apply a community focus to my policing in Fairbanks and continue to hold the high level of public service that Fairbanks has come to expect from the Fairbanks Police Department,” Koerner wrote in response to News-Miner questions.
Koerner grew up in the North Pole area and studied criminal justice at University of Alaska Fairbanks. After graduating from the police academy, he said he met his future wife and decided to work a civilian job at Advance Printing. About 15 years later, he decided to follow his initial dream and apply to the Fairbanks Police Department.
“What drew me into applying and ultimately joining the Fairbanks Police Department came down to three things: the optimism the leadership has on where the department is headed; the technology the department has both for the officers and in the station; finally, a real sense of unity in a growing department,” Koerner wrote.
In other news, the city received more than $27,000 through the U.S. Department of Justice of Justice Assistance. During the City Council meeting last Monday, the city decided to dedicate the funds to the police department to update their incident reporting system and tasers.
“We needed to increase non-lethal options for officers on the road,” Deputy Chief Richard Sweet said.
He explained that the department is putting more focus on the use of less-lethal shotgun sock rounds and paintball style pepper spray guns, but also wanted to upgrade the tasers officers use. Before, the officers used X26 tasers which were “past their service life,” and now they are transitioning to the newer Taser 7 model.
“Also, we have updated our Use of Force policy to incorporate the use of these less lethal options,” Sweet said.
Training is another current focus for the department, which includes the training that goes with using the newer tasers, as well as officer safety training and training to intervene during mental health crisis situations.
About the grant, Sweet said: “It helped us greatly improve our ability to have tasers that work well and to update our use of force practice.”
