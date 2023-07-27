Fairbanks Police Department

The Fairbanks City Council approved a $4-an-hour pay raise for its police officers in a 5-1 vote Monday night, bolstering the department’s hourly base rate pay from $34 to $38 in order to make the Fairbanks Police Department more competitive.

The pay rate becomes effective Aug. 1 and is meant as the third piece of a package to recruit and retain police officers for the chronically short-staffed department.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.