The Fairbanks City Council approved a $4-an-hour pay raise for its police officers in a 5-1 vote Monday night, bolstering the department’s hourly base rate pay from $34 to $38 in order to make the Fairbanks Police Department more competitive.
The pay rate becomes effective Aug. 1 and is meant as the third piece of a package to recruit and retain police officers for the chronically short-staffed department.
The other pieces include a supplemental retirement/insurance plan that provides $10,000 annually, to be paid out after 10 years, and a $60,000 lateral officer hiring bonus for experienced officers. The two components have strings attached to encourage officers to stay for a lengthy period.
The council also advanced an ordinance that will amend the city’s contract with Public Safety Employees Association to make the pay increases permanent. The overall contract won’t expire until December 2024.
The new package will be offset by reducing the number of budgeted police department positions from 44 to 37, including the elimination of two unfilled police safety aides.
During public testimony, FPD Officer Stephen Hancock, speaking for himself, urged the council to look beyond thinking about being competitive or comparable with other cities or agencies.
Hancock provided data on two similar-sized cities in the Lower 48, noting departments had similar pay but lower call volumes or case loads.
“We’re not comparable … our salaries may be comparable but the work load is not,” Hancock said. “We’re actually behind.”
Hancock estimated the pay increase will keep the department competitive for about a year “until the Troopers and everyone else raises their salaries 15 to 20%.”
“This is keeping us afloat, not rocketing us into the future,” Hancock said.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who voted against the pay increase, said he could have supported either the pay increase or the the supplemental retirement, but not both.
“I would not be opposed to this, but I am opposed to doing both at the same time,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth cited a number of concerns, including dwindling budget reserves, the lower officer level and starting a cycle of salary wars with like Juneau, Wasilla or North Pole or with Alaska State Troopers.
“It’s going to increase us by 20% across the board,” Cleworth said. “Looking at the year ahead, we are going to have some problems doing things like that. I would love to do both … but I’m a numbers guy and the numbers don’t work.”
According to a fiscal note, the pay increase will total $273,350, but is offset by a savings of $207,860 from the reduced officer positions. Overall cost will be a $65,490 to the city for the rest of the year.
Cleworth noted that, even after savings are realized, both a salary increase and supplemental retirement would raise the police budget by $148,790.
He said he would rather support a handsome bonus with some strings attached without amending the city’s contract with the Public Safety Employees Association.
“It puts money in the pockets of officers but doesn’t commit the city to anything with a collective bargaining agreement change,” Cleworth said.
Councilmembers John Ringstad, Sue Sprinkle and Mayor David Pruhs argued the opposite, noting that city needs to do something lest it lose more officers.
“We are trying to get things back to where they are before our employees get all burned out and then we would be in a bigger problem than we’ve already got,” Ringstad said.
Sprinkle noted the pay increase helps “the officers who are working now.”
Pruhs said the entire three-pronged approach was based on conversations he had with Police Chief Ron Dupee and his administrative team.
Councilmember Crystal Tidwell, while voting for the pay hike, lamented the amount wasn’t enough.
“There may be things to fix that aren’t money related, but money is super important,” Tidwell said. “I think the recruitment aspect of adding to that wage is very important.”
Following the pay hike, Cleworth said he had concerns, over how it will impact other departments.
“I want to be competitive but I don’t want to be such a big lead that everyone else is chasing us,” Cleworth said. “A part of me says I want to get it filled, but another part isn’t happy about stealing officers from other departments … are we creating new officers? No, we’re taking from each other. My biggest concern is that we are going to take everyone from North Pole because we are so far ahead.”