Four Fairbanks police officers paired up with elders at Denakkanaaga Thursday to learn how to make a beaver skin cap.
Denakkanaaga provided the fur, materials and instructors, and Fairbanks police provided the curious students.
The process takes about nine hours and the group will have at least two more sessions together in which they will hand sew the cap together. The officers will be able to wear the caps on duty in the winter.
“We are pleased to be able to share our traditional practices with the officers,” Denakkanaaga Executive Director Sharon McConnell, said. “Our hope is that through this program, relationships will be made, with a better understanding of our Native cultures.”
First, instructors showed the officers how to trace the pattern on the beaver skin with a pen and cut out the fur with a fabric cutter. Instructors told the officers to keep their knife straight and cut the patterns so the beaver hair flows in the same direction.
Vernell Titus said that the patterns they have could be used for every kind of fur.
Next, they cut the black fabric of the exterior lining and the purple quilted fabric for insulation. Then, they sewed the different sections together with a sewing machine. Instructors reminded the officers as they used the sewing machine to “keep the edge and don’t get bound.”
Lt. Amy Davis said the experience has been unique so far, especially since she hasn’t sewed before. “Engaging with the community is the fun part of this job,” she said.
The four instructor/student pairs talked about the process of making a beaver-skin cap and where they’re from. Titus told Hancock that people start moving to spring camp at this time of year to trap muskrat.
Miranda Wright said she enjoys working with fur and making caps together has been fun so far. “They’re quick studies,” she said.
Kurt Lockwood, now with North Pole police, introduced the idea to Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee.
Dupee said it’s important for officers, especially those who come from outside the state, to engage with the community they’re serving. He said the officers jumped at the opportunity to make caps with elders and that he hopes that the entire department will be able to participate.
Ofc. Sean Lai, who was born and raised in Hawaii, said “engaging with the community is extremely rewarding, especially when you live in the community you’re policing.”
