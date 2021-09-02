A motorcycle crash on the Johansen Expressway killed a 37-year-old Fairbanks man Wednesday night.
The rider, Daniel William Allen, was found dead at the scene after crashing near the Peger Road exit on the Johansen Expressway shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, although police said speed was likely a factor, according to a news release from the city.
The Johansen was closed between Danby Road and Peger Road for several hours while the Fairbanks Police Department processed the scene, according to the release. Around 11:30 p.m., an FPD officer performed a traffic stop between Danby Road and Peger Road and subsequently arrested James Wheeler, 67, on charges of driving under the influence.
In an unrelated incident, officers responded to Lathrop Street at 12:06 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call regarding a neighbor who had been shot, the news release stated. The caller reported that the male victim said the shooting was deliberate while the suspect said the shooting was accidental.
Officers located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest and found a revolver sitting at the base of the stairs, according to the release. The victim told officers that his girlfriend, 52-year-old Lori Aken, had shot him. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
During questioning, Aken told detectives that she had gone to sleep after her boyfriend had left the house. Aken said that she was awoken by a loud noise and went downstairs with a gun in her hand. She claimed that she loudly yelled, “I have a gun” before firing a single shot, according to the release.
Aken told detectives that she and the victim had been arguing earlier in the night, but denied that a physical altercation had occurred.
Aken was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.