A pair of Fairbanks twins celebrating their 6th birthday opened their front door Dec. 1 to find Fairbanks police officer Alexandra Cebula.
Her assignment that night? To surprise them for their birthday.
Phanta King-Nerbonne’s son, Ashtyn, dreams of becoming a police officer when he grows up. He was skeptical of police officers at first since he often sees them shoot people on TV and in movies, King-Nerbonne said.
King-Nerbonne wanted her twins, Ashtyn and Zariyah, to see the positive impact police officers make on the community, so she posted on Facebook asking if a police officer could surprise her son for his birthday, she said. Former Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly connected her with the police department to facilitate the surprise.
Officer Cebula is a former K-8 teacher and loves being able to have positive interactions with kids and young adults, she said. Cpl. Doug Welborn gave some challenge coins to the twins and everyone at the department signed birthday cards for the twins, Cebula said.
Ashtyn was surprised when he saw the officer standing at his door. Cebula said she showed the twins what the inside of a police vehicle looks like. They also turned the lights and siren on.
“It was cool that she let us get in the car,” Zariyah said.
Ashtyn said his favorite part was getting to hug Officer Cebula.
“They’re real people just like us,” Ashtyn told his mom after the encounter.
“I love being able to show families police are people just like they are. It makes officers more accessible to kids,” Officer Cebula said.
King-Nerbonne said she wants her kids to know that cops aren’t bad and that they are there to help them. The smallest things can make their world so much more big and beautiful and bright, she said.
King-Nerbonne expressed how grateful she is to FPD and the Fairbanks community for making her son’s birthday dreams come true.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com