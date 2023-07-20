Fairbanks Police Department and Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center launched a new community engagement tool called PowerEngage.
According to an FPD news release, PowerEngage uses text messages to contact residents who have recently reported or been involved in non-life-threatening incidents to provide feedback.
A quick survey will give residents the opportunity to provide feedback and comments on their experience with the dispatcher and responding officer.
“It is important for our department to hear from the Fairbanks community about how we are doing, especially from those that we have recently met,” FPD Chief Ron Dupee said. “This new product, called PowerEngage, will give us access to citizen feedback in near real time and provide insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to the community and help boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided.”
Surveys will be sent via text message to people whose numbers are recorded as part of calls for service or in an officer’s report. Residents that do not want to participate can not respond to the text or reply with STOP.